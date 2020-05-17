.

Miss America Phyllis George died: how did the beauty exreine die?

Former Miss America Phyllis George, who later became a legendary news reporter and sports commentator, died Friday at the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital at the age of 70.

The exrein’s cause of death was due to complications from a blood disorder she contracted at age 30, according to USA Today. Previously married to former Kentucky Governor John Y. Brown, former Miss America is survived by her two children: Lincoln Brown and Pamela Ashley Brown.

Pamela followed in the footsteps of her mother’s reports and is the top CNN White House reporter, working alongside the channel’s presenters, Wolf Blitzer, Don Lemon, and Anderson Cooper. Pamela is married to Adam Wright and recently gave birth to a daughter, Viviene, on February 10. The couple received their first child, named Benny, in June 2018.

Although Pamela and Lincoln’s parents divorced after 17 years of marriage in 1996, George and Brown continued to live in Kentucky and remained in a friendly relationship. “Phyllis was a great asset to Kentucky,” Brown told The Courier Journal on Saturday. “We had a great association. I think we enjoy every day. “

Brown said her two children had been with the exreina in recent weeks providing care and support. “We are sorry to lose her. She has been a big part of our lives, ”added the ex of former Miss America.

Pamela and her older brother Lincoln released an official statement after their mother’s death, through The Hollywood Reporter.

“For many, Mom was known for her incredible accomplishments as the pioneering sports presenter, being the 50 Miss America and First Lady. But all of this was before we were born and never like we saw Mom. For us, she was the most incredible mother we could ask for, and they are all the definitive qualities that the public never saw, especially against the winds of adversity, symbolizing how extraordinary she is more than anything else, ”they said in her missive. “The beauty that many recognized on the outside was a mere fraction of their internal beauty, only to be overcome by an unwavering spirit that allowed them to persevere through thick and thin.”

In 2019, Pamela wished her mom a happy Mother’s Day, with a photo on Instagram. She captioned the image saying: “I learned to work with phones from my mom’s childhood! @ dancinmomma625 #motherdaughterpowerduo ”.

Growing up with a mother as accomplished as George, who was crowned Miss America in 1971, broke barriers when a woman who worked on The NFL Today from 1975 to 1984 and co-hosted on CBS Morning News would be intimidating to many young daughters. But for Pamela, who was born on November 29, 1983, it was inspiring.

In 2016, the daughter of the late exreina spoke to Kentucky.com about her future working with CNN. “I would like to continue in business and have my own program someday,” said Pamela, “and continue to report.”

After graduating from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a B.A. Broadcasting journalism, Pamela began her career working at WJLA-TV, an ABC affiliate in Washington D.C. and NewsChannel8. In 2013, she was hired on CNN as a correspondent for her morning show, New Day.

When the now-White House chief reporter was asked if she ever tires of hearing how much she resembles her famous mother, her answer was a simple no. “I think it’s the highest compliment,” said Pamela. “I’m never tired of it.”

