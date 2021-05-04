Miss 89: Starz Announces Series About Beauty Pageant Horror And Sexism

The development of a new Mexican series focused on a subject that does not appear on the small screen frequently is reported. Is about Miss 89, Starz’s first production in Spanish that is sure to become a well-known title among streaming consumers in Latin America. Little by little, foreign companies are beginning to find spaces in the country to give the green light to ideas with great impact in Mexico and other parts of the region, outreach series that include important stars. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

According to a statement issued by Starz herself, production of Miss 89, an ambitious thriller for television that will narrate the smallest details of beauty pageants in conjunction with a horror that women are capable of seeing in their worst nightmares.

In recent years we have observed a boom in Mexican series produced by companies such as Netflix or Amazon, there we have the examples of La Casa de las Flores – 86%, Hernan, Devil Guardian, Dark Wish – 60%, Ravens Club and many more. Miss 89 It will arrive to make a notable difference from the productions we have seen before. Here’s the official synopsis shared by StarzPlay:

At the end of the 80’s, everything seems like a great party of beauty and glamor in La Encantada, the farm led by Concepción, where the 32 finalists from the different States of Mexico will prepare for the final of the most important contest in the country. What appears to be a dream, for these beautiful young women, will turn into a nightmare when they are involved in events that threaten to enslave them by subjecting them to a prostitution network, where they will have to use all their skills to get out alive.

Starz argues that Miss 89 “It happens in a lavish time, full of excesses and profound political and cultural changes, where the objectification of the woman’s body, stereotypes of beauty and galloping machismo coexisted without much resistance.” The series is written by Lucía Puenzo, Maria Rene Prudencio Y Tatiana Mereñuk; and will be directed by Nicolás Puenzo, Jimena Montemayor, Sílvia Quer and also Lucia Puenzo. We will have the performance of stars such as Ilse Salas, Ximena Romo, Bárbara López, Leidi Gutiérrez, Coty Camacho, Natasha Dupeyrón and many more.

Of course the most recognized actress of the cast of Miss 89 it is Ilse Salas, who will play Concepción, the matriarch in charge of the beauty pageant. Salas is famous for her intervention in productions such as Killer women, Crazy about love, The Hotel of Secrets, Crime Story: Colosio – 70%, 100 days to fall in love, Güeros – 94%, Cantinflas – 45%, You’re killing me Susana – 75% and Las Chicas Bien – 90%; For the latter, she won the Ariel award in 2019 for Best Actress, defeating Yalitza Aparicio herself, who had already been nominated for an Oscar for Rome – 99%.

Ximena Romo It is also another great acquaintance among the cast of Miss 89. Applauded in the national entertainment industry for her performances in The Immoral Life of the Ideal Couple – 67%, Mentada de Padre – 80%, the remake As If It Was the First Time – 21% and This is not Berlin – 95%.

Miss 89 will be available through the StarzPlay and Pantaya platforms. Will it be able to gather a strong viewer base during its opening time? At the moment a release date has not been announced but we know that the recordings are already taking place; It will likely hit the public sometime early in 2022.

