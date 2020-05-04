The author of Twilight has surrendered to her followers again, as have J.K. Rowling with Harry Potter or Susan Collins with The Hunger Games. But for Stephenie Meyer this is not the first time: yor the tenth anniversary of the publication of Twilight, he already did it and released a double edition with his best seller along with another story, Life and Death. In this second play the gender of the protagonists is exchanged and she was the vampire. Now, a new Twilight book, Midnight sun, will be released on August 4.

‘Midnight sun’ will be released on August 4

Stephenie Meyer’s new book will be called Midnight sun. It is not a new story, since it tells us everything lived in Twilight, but this time the narrator is Edward Cullen. Although we already know her, we do not fully know how he lived falling in love with a human. The synopsis that has been published of the new novel talks about that this story, “through Edward’s eyes”, “takes on a new and decidedly dark twist”. “Meeting the beautiful and mysterious Bella is the most intriguing and perplexing event he has experienced in his long life as a vampire. As we learn more fascinating details about Edward’s past and the complexity of his inner thoughts, we understand why this is the Ultimate fight of his life: How can he fall in love with Bella when he knows that he is putting his life in danger? “

You don’t just live on Twilight, do you?

Although initially it was going to be a single novel, Twilight’s success prompted the author to publish three more parts of the love story between human and vampire: New Moon, Eclipse and Dawn. In addition, he did not miss the opportunity to publish a spin-off: The second life of Bree Tanner, a neophyte vampire who appears in Eclipse and tells what this new world is like in which she has to live. With Life and Death she changed the genres to her teenage protagonists who also play with immortality, but she will be the vamp.

Now, with the release of his new book, Midnight sun, which fans already translated years ago as the Midnight Sun to talk about, Meyer would make up for it after years of waiting. The author promised to publish this story when the saga was in full swing, but it was not.

If you have lost sight of this American author since the Twilight saga stopped being a trend, you have to know that He has published several books, although in this case for adults: The Host and Chemistry, which have nothing to do with the universe created in Forks for the story of Edward and Bella.

👇 More in Explica.co