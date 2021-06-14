Mischa Zverev and Mats Wilander analyze Djokovic

The echoes of the tremendous end still resonate between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Many things still to be analyzed and discussed, many details to highlight. The two great Eurosport collaborators have done the same for this edition of Roland Garros. Mats Wilander, a classic and the Swedish and the new addition Mischa Zverev, Sascha Zverev’s very brother.

In particular the German left-hander has had really important words towards the Serbian, he praises him in every way. “Novak is a legend. He is on his way to be able to win the big four in the same season. I don’t know if he will be able to do it but the achievement is impressive. Especially considering how he beat Tsitsipas in the final, with two sets to zero down and being dominated by a player much younger than him like Stefanos. Going back and surviving it, being stronger physically and mentally, is something incredible, “said Mischa.

But he does not stop there, he praises his figure beyond his sporting achievements. “It’s great to see Novak how he is a true fighter on the court, but also how he is a gentleman off the court. He never feels rushed, rushed, on or off the court. He is at a point where he is. at peace with himself mentally “, has observed Zverev who also points to the extreme ambition of the Balkan, someone who does not rest and immediately wants more.

“He was watching Novak when he was going to collect his champion trophy and he gave the impression of being ready to play Wimbledon. He is already thinking about winning it, he is a machine. Very focused on his goals, thinking about going to play there, how to play. , his recovery and preparation … “, has commented Mischa Zverev.

For his part, Mats Wilander has also wanted to enhance the figure of the number 1 in the world and does not hesitate to give him many ballots to complete a spectacular and historic season. “Now we get into the part of the season where we must always put Djokovic as the top favorite at Wimbledon and at the US Open as well, always a favorite on fast tracks,” said the Swede, who continues to be surprised by the impression that Djokovic leaves. , the impression of being really ready for any purpose. “He is already there to get his 20th Grand Slam, he seems young, so fresh at the end of the game, so good that it scares, very motivated.”

He has analyzed the fact that he was able to come back as he did before a runaway Tsitsipas and in an open grave towards the title. “He hit the necessary blows at the right time. He seemed more and more fresh as he progressed. He is very intelligent and is very calm. He seemed unbeatable in the last three sets of the match,” he made clear.