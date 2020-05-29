What you should know

NEW YORK – Doctors treating some of the first cases of the COVID-19-related illness that has sickened more than 200 children in the tri-state area have shared what they have learned about the condition, including how quickly it can leaving a healthy patient in terrible condition.

Doctors from the Pediatric Emergency Department at Mount Sinai Hospital treated the four previously healthy children in early May, and then the four were transferred to the department’s ICU, according to the study published last week in the American Journal of Emergency Medicine. All were negative for COVID-19 after a nasal swab test, however, prior exposure to the disease was confirmed after each individual was tested for antibodies to the coronavirus.

What was observed in each of the children, ages 1, 10, 12, and 13, was an abnormal autoimmune response to COVID-19, which doctors called an exaggerated cytokine storm. According to the study, all of the children were treated with immunoglobulin, as well as immunosuppressive medications that are most commonly used to treat rheumatoid arthritis.

“Some healthy children become seriously ill due to an exaggerated and rare inflammatory response that occurred several weeks after a COVID-19 infection, even if that infection was very mild,” said study co-author Dr. Jennifer E. Sanders, assistant professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

The study authors urge emergency physicians to be on high alert for the multisystemic inflammatory syndrome in children, known as MIS-C, even if children show weak or no symptoms of the coronavirus. Patients can start with symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease, with fever, rash, conjunctivitis, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, but then the condition can quickly worsen similarly to toxic shock syndrome, according to Dr. Temim Waltuch. , who was co-author of the study. Some children the research team at our sister network NBC 4 New York has documented appear to show mild symptoms, but within days, if not hours, their conditions worsened dramatically, leaving them in a coma and on a ventilator.

“Surveillance in evaluating these symptoms will be critical to help identify these patients early in the clinical course,” he said. “As we continue to learn more about this syndrome, it is important for parents to be aware of the signs and symptoms to watch for in their children and to seek immediate attention if they are concerned, but also remember that this still appears to be an event so far. rare in children after recent COVID-19 infection. “

Sanders said the threshold for laboratory tests among young patients showing symptoms should be low, and all patients, no matter how healthy they may seem at first, should be treated with caution. Some whose conditions worsen rapidly require fluid resuscitation and possibly intubation, as other cases in New York and New Jersey have shown.

New York was investigating at least 179 cases of the disease as of Friday, less than two weeks after the CDC confirmed a link between the coronavirus and what has been called multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C).

The cases cover a wide demographic age, which affects infants and young adults, although the majority of cases correspond to children between the ages of 1 and 14. Three children in New York have died. Ninety-three percent of children showing symptoms tested positive for COVID-19 or its antibodies.

New York City Chief of Health Dr. Oxiris Barbot said Friday that the city had confirmed 124 cases of MIS-C, up from 89 about two weeks ago.

