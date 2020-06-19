Mirta Busnelli (Verónica Guerman / Teleshow)

This Wednesday, Cristina Pérez It was a trend in social networks due to the strong intersection that it maintained with the President of the Nation, Alberto Fernández, during an interview with the first president for Telefé Noticias. And among the many celebrities who went to Twitter to refer to this round trip, he was Mirta busnelli. However, impulsive, the actress wrote a post mocking the journalist with a misspelling, which ended up putting herself in the focus of the comments.

« You have to be patient with #cristinaperez, because he (sic) wanted to study law, but he could not enter because he had not finished high school« Mirta published minutes after watching the interview that was broadcast live on the Telefé screen.

Busnelli’s post talking about Cristina Pérez

Immediately, many of his followers began to respond by pointing out that « he wanted » is written with « s » and not with « z ». But there were also those who They criticized her for her lack of sorority when criticizing another woman and for belittling people who, for one reason or another, have been unable to complete their studies.

« First try to finish it yourself, dear Mirta, I say by your spelling », « The same thing must have happened to you », « A dictionary in the library just killed me », « Cristina Pérez asked well, although it seems that who you did not finish primary school, were you ”,“ They put up the flag of the defense of women, but the first one who thinks differently is defenestrated ”,“ A lot of the public that consumes your work does not even have a complete cousin, I would try to respect to people who did not have access to a good education ”were some of the more than four thousand messages that Busnelli received.

Finally, this Thursday the actress became a trend and used the same social network to accept her mistake. “He wanted, he wanted, he wanted, he wanted, he wanted, NO !! WANTED, wanted, wanted, wanted, wanted, wanted. THEY ARE RIGHT! It is wanted, is that I did not finish primary school !!! Sorry« Mirta wrote,

Mirta’s tweet acknowledging her mistake

In the note that generated Busnelli’s reaction, Pérez had consulted the President about the Vicentin expropriation case, referring to it as « The controversial and questionable intervention of a private company ». And Fernández had pointed out that « The question would work much better if Cristina neglects adjectives. »

« The journalist is me and you are the President, so I have the right to express it as I see fit« Then gave the driver. « I want to mark it to the listener, because the mere fact of adjectiving as ‘controversial and questionable’ … That says: creo I think it is so ’, then. I understand that, but that is not common, that is what you believe, « said the President.

From then on, a moment of tension was generated between the journalist and the president. « The Constitution does not give powers to the Executive Power to intervene a private company in this way., through a decree, for example, « the driver told the President.

« She is wrong, so what I recommend is that you also read the Constitution. The Executive Branch can expropriate assets, ”Alberto replied. And he also suggested to Cristina that she read The Expropriations Law, saying that « it would help him in many things » if he did.

