mirrorless are your present and your future

In 2016, the Sony A99 II, a digital reflex camera (DSLR or DSLT, as the firm called them for its translucent mirror system) and floated its A-mount cameras.

That was the swan song of those cameras, which have now disappeared from the Sony website and are listed as “not available” in various stores. The present and the future of Sony, of course, are its mirrorless cameras, a segment in which it dominated in 2020 and that is giving excellent results.

The mirrorless as an absolute bet

Signature has been dissociating itself from those “old” DSLT models to absolutely focus on mirrorless cameras. In 2020 it led the production of these types of cameras, with Canon closely following and Nikon far behind.

Sony’s focus is clear: the Japanese company has not stopped presenting new mirrorless models with more and more capabilities, both in full-frame and APS-C. There we have, for example, the A7R IV and its spectacular 61-megapixel sensor, the A7S III focused on video, or the all-rounder A1 with its 50-megapixel sensor.

So we are facing what seems to be the end of an era that began with the acquisition of Konica Minolta and that finally seems to give way to overwhelming mirrorless cameras that of course are proving to be a success for the Japanese manufacturer.

