Mirror of water to the next Chicago White Sox ring

Havana Cuba. History always tells the way for a team to be champion. Taking its value, weight and significance, we place it in the ranking and pre-competition forecasts. To give him the category of contenders, favorites, leaders and even place him as a champion.

The path that I bring you is recent, literally the one that traveled Chicago White Sox back in 2005 where they ended up champions and breaking an 88-year-old curse without winning.

We will delve into what could become the fourth World Series title for the team based in the midwestern state of Illinois, who take home to Guaranteed Rate Field, the Chicago White Sox.

Team founded in 1901 and founder of AL (American League), initially called Chicago White Stockingns from 1901-1903, and then in 1904 to the Chicago White Sox from the actuality. Throughout its history it has won three World Series titles (1906, 1917, 2005), six American League pennants and five Central Division titles. Currently led by Jerry Reinsdorf (Owner and Main Shareholder), Rick Hahn (General Manager).

The 2005 whitelegs led by Oswaldo Guillen shattered the 88-year-old curse, one of the most negative stains in all of American baseball and sports, having been part of the painful event called: The Black Stockings Scandal. As a result, eight players were suspended for life for the 1919 World Series match against the Cincinnati Reds.

Chicago White Sox 1919

But history, like the rules, is broken and they have their exceptions. That year the team started impetuous and from the first day of the campaign it took control of the central division of the AL (American League) and did not stop until it submitted rivals such as the Boston Red Sox 3-0 (current champions), the Angeles Angels of Anaheim 4-1 (to clinch their sixth league championship pennant) and Houston Astros 4-0 (World Series).

2005 World Series Champions

Making reference to this last WS (World Series) title, I want to make a comparison with the current situation of the White sox (2021), which although it is not the same team, maintains a similar pace, but more than that I illustrate the facts in my modest opinion.

Taking as a sign of apparent similarity with a date up to the All-Star Game. The first thing to note is that it is the first time since 2005 that the White Sox arrive at Division leaders with such an advantage (eight games), only 2008 were leaders one and a half ahead, 2012 with three ahead. All this in a span of 16 years, the same 16 almost coincidences that we expose.

At the end of the all-star game 57-29 leaders with +9 (2005) 54-35 leaders +8 (2021) In both years 4 players went to the 2005 All-Star game (Paul Konerko, Jon Garland, Scot Podsednick, Mark Buehrle) 2021 (Tim Anderson, Liam Hendriks, Lance Lynn, Carlos Rodon) Curious that Athletes M.Buehrle and C.Rodon are starting pitchers, left-handed, wearing jersey number 56 and 55 respectively. In both teams there are Cuban players who played the National Baseball Series in Cuba 2005 (José Ariel Contreras, Orlando Hernández) 2021 (José Dariel Abreu, Yoan Moncada, Luis Robert Moiran). Average age of the team 2005 (29.4) 2021 (28.4). The offensive line is similar in both years (2005/2021) 413/456 C, 755/751 H, 126/155 2B, 6/17 3B, 106/92 HR, 394/428 RBI, 235/343 BB, 520/786 K, .262 / .257 AVE, .323 /.341 OBP, .743 / .757 OPS having a notable difference in the BB and K ratio, with 108 and 266 more in 2021 compared to 2005. Extra innings were played with balance between 2005 (5-4) and 2021 (2- 3). Games ended by Walk-Off 2005 (4-3), 2021 (5-6). Most runs in one game 2005 (16), 2021 (15) Shutouts 2005 (5-2), 2021 (7-4). Games decided by a race 2005 (22-9), 2021 (10-11). Balance by hours, day 2005 (20-11), 2021 (22-17), night 2005 (37-18) 2021 (32-18). Balance with rivals from the American League, East 2005 (9-4) 2021 (13-7) Central 2005 (26-5) 2021 (30-15) West 2005 (10-14) 2021 (7-10). Balance against pitchers, vs right-handers 2005 (40-20) 2021 (36-27) vs left-handers 2005 (17-9) 2021 (18-8). Rivals allowed runs 2005 (339) 2021 (339). Balance at home 2005 (30-15) 2021 (31-14), away 2005 (27-14) 2021 (23-21). The balance of the pitching line (2005/2021) 3.62 / 3.58 PCL, 5/3 JC, 3/8 L, 31/26 SV, 42/41 OPSV, 724/659 H, 339/339 CP, 313/305 CL, 84/98 HR, 27/27 DB , 257/269 BB, 539/885 K, 1.26 / 1.21 WHIP, .247 / .228 AVE (opponent). Only noticeable difference at 346K above 2021.

Some numbers like these suggest in a dreamy way, that the team of 2021 looks a lot like the team of 2005. With the same performance, the same performance of a winning team of World Series.

Could it be that the magic of Oswaldo Guillen in 2005 is catching up with the winner of 3 World Series and Hall of Fame Member (HOF) Tony La Russa?

Oswaldo Guillén 2005

Could it be that the Cuban timba will reach October and lift the trophy?

Could it be that this good cycle, with so many quality athletes, can be embedded in the history of the Major Leagues?

The truth is that something like this does not happen every year, myths, fables, curses, end up affecting the memory of fans, followers and even the players themselves.

We will continue dreaming as the numbers go by in this second half of the season like a mirror in water that just a drop can change that image. But without assuring anything, the White Sox have already, way and look of champion of World Series champion.