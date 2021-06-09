Mirotic will not go to the Olympics

06/09/2021 at 09:59 CEST

According to the newspaper ‘AS’, Nikola Mirotic, the FC Barcelona player, would have decided not to go with Spain to these next Tokyo Olympics to be played this summer. It is, yes, an intention rather than a confirmation. Even so, That idea would have already reached the Spanish Basketball Federation, which would have no other option than to accept the player’s will.

Mirotic has had a very difficult season this year both personally and professionally. During the pandemic, he has been away from his family and now he wants to take advantage of this summer to be close again. In sports, the Montenegrin has played many games that have now conditioned him to weigh the decision not to attend the Olympic event.

If he does not go finally, there would be a free place for a nationalized in the call that Sergio Scariolo will give. That position, in theory, should be for Serge Ibaka, but the center also has no intention of extending a season more than in the NBA it has also been very hard.

Thus, we will see what Scariolo does with these casualties that, without a doubt, reduce the level of the National Team. With Mirotic, yes, he is not completely lost. Always according to the information, from the Federation they hope that the presence of Pau Gasol in Barça will make the Montenegrin think about it. The one from Sant Boi could act as a mediator to try to convince him to appear at the Olympic event.