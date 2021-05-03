Mirotic time

05/03/2021 at 6:32 AM CEST

After the ‘bath’ suffered in the fourth quarter-game of the Euroleague and the subsequent odyssey on the return from Saint Petersburg, FC Barcelona watches weapons for the most important game of the last five years.

The team led by Sarunas Jasikevicius will receive Zenit this Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. in a duel that will give the winner a ticket to the Final Four, an appointment that the Blaugrana have been missing since the distant 2014, when they lost a blushing 62-100 against Madrid.

With CSKA Moscow as the only qualified team, the other two qualifiers will also be announced on Tuesday: Anadolu Efes-Real Madrid at 6:45 p.m. and AX Armani Olimpia Milan-Bayern Munich (8:45 pm), from which the rival will come out in the semifinals of Barça or Zenit.

More by mirotic

As expert in detecting the weak points of rivals as in minimizing their virtues, the Catalan Xavi Pascual is managing to annul the main Barcelona argument in this quarter-final series: Nikola Mirotic.

With its defense of continuous and perfectly timed changes in the locks and with highly mobile interiors like Alex Poythress or Will Thomas, the one in Podgorica has gone virtually unnoticed in the fourth games and that should change tomorrow. Visibly upset, ‘Niko’ has not been able to lead Barça as he has been doing since his signing in the summer of 2019.

The Barça needs much more of Mirotic

| EFE

In the first game (defeat at the Palau 74-76), the ’33’ Barça player scored 10 points, but lost two balls, only caught two rebounds and was left with a Pyrrhic +4 in 29 ‘. In the second (81-78 win in overtime), Mirotic was even worse with eight points (2/8 in field goals) and +5 efficiency.

On the banks of the Neva, the Barça star improved in the victory in the third game (70-78) with 11 points, three rebounds and +12 to disappear again in line with the entire team in the defeat in the fourth by 74-61 with seven points (2/11 in field goals), six rebounds and +8. Only +29 in four matches!

Commitment

Nikola Mirotic has given ample proof of his professionalism since his landing at the Palau after five successful seasons in the NBA, becoming one of the most important signings in the history of European basketball.

What’s more, It is not being an easy season for him, first because of his positive for Covid that made him go through a hard week and then because of an arduous personal problem that hit him between the end of December and the beginning of January.

On Tuesday there will be no room for doubts

| JAVI FERRÁNDIZ

Despite all these regrets, the Spanish international will start the week this Monday with the rest of his teammates and the coaching staff led by the demanding Sarunas Jasikevicius with the aim of returning to their own devices.

In any case, their true objective is to collaborate to the best of their ability in pursuit of the common goal: the victory of Barça to get the long-awaited ticket to the Final Four.