“Mirotic is the banner of this team”

One week from the Euroleague Final Four, Pierre Oriola explained his feelings to SPORT in a very exciting season in which his minutes on the slopes have been reduced since the arrival of Pau Gasol.

The captain of the Barça only thinks about conquering the title continental for the third time in section history next week in Cologne with AX Armani Exchange Olimpia Milan as opponents in the semifinals on Friday 28 May.

The big date of the year arrives …

We are all eager and nervous about wanting the Final Four to arrive, getting to know the pavilion and living the previous days with tension and enthusiasm, aware that it is a very important challenge that many of us have never disputed.

Without an audience it won’t be the same …

It is a shame that the four fans and our people are not there, because after so many years without participating we would have had the maximum support from our fans.

His most important title (the League) he won with Valencia … It is time for that to change, right?

That league showed that we were the most regular team, but here I have three King’s Cups, which are also important.

How do you see the group?

After the series against Zenit I saw general relief and tranquility. We lifted a great weight from our shoulders, because the tie was not easy at all and there was a lot of pressure. The rival made it very difficult for us and we did not play our game until the last game, which we freed ourselves. I see hope and desire to play what we have won. And to win the Euroleague, of course.

Barça sweated ink to eliminate Zenit

What about Olimpia Milan?

They are very good in attack and have a lot of quality with Delaney, Panter, ‘Chacho’, Datome, Micov, Hines, Leday … It is a great team with a great coach who has won four Euroleague. They are very dangerous at the beginning of possession, because they try to score quickly with transitions and direct blocks. And also at the end in the one on one with Delaney, Panter and ‘Chacho’.

It seems that the team has regained defensive excellence…

If we do well with help, when we change and the big ones can defend the little ones and vice versa, if the help arrives, the second and even the third … there we are very solid. We are a strong team on a physical level in all positions and that allows us to defend aggressively.

It is being a very tough campaign for Mirotic. It’s better?

It has not been easy for him for different reasons, but the series against Zenit was very good for him. They made it very difficult for him, he had to work hard and now he is once again the Niko we want, the decisive one, the one who does incredible things with the ball and ends up getting them. When we need him, he will be there and compete to the fullest, because he is the standard of the team.

Barça needs the best Mirotic in Cologne

How do you carry your new role since the arrival of Pau Gasol?

If I told you that he gets along, I would lie to you. Everybody wants to play and feel important. My role has changed in a matter of weeks and it has to be assumed. I am the captain and I have to be an example. But I am not satisfied with two minutes and if I can play five, I want to play five. I am clear that I am where I want to be and where I deserve to be.

Has Saras talked to you?

No, but the situation has turned out like this and there is no need to talk about it. The best player in the history of Spain has arrived, a superstar who is getting better and better and who plays in my position. The important thing is that the team is well and I will continue to help in whatever way.

Oriola, on the bench with Pau Gasol and Abrines

¿How is pauHow do you see it?

Every time better, very focused, more solid and more adapted to the game here. We see it in the games, which every time adds more and takes more concepts. It is a luxury to have him in the dressing room, for his advice and because in the low moments he is the first to raise his voice for what he has been and for what he is. And that is very important now that we play the two most important titles.

Complete the sentence, please. If Barça win the Euroleague …

… I bathe in a fountain in Barcelona with a ‘Borat type’ swimsuit.