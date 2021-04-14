Mirotic drives Barça from the triple

04/14/2021 at 11:14 PM CEST

Barça regained part of the lost credibility against Madrid, and did so from defense and hitting the triple. The azulgranas prevailed comfortably Herbalife Gran Canaria (74-92) with 16 triples of 24 attempts, six of them from Mirotic, his personal record in the Endesa League.

Pau Gasol was able to play much more minutes and contributed with six points, five rebounds and three assists of the 27 that Barça achieved, in almost 20 minutes of play. Objective achieved, and end to the bad feelings of the last games.

Barça traveled to Las Palmas willing to show a very different face than the one he offered against Madrid on Sunday. And the team showed it to the first change. With Pau Gasol again headline, the group came out intense, without giving Gran Canaria air.

A successful Barça

That translated into quick advantages for Barça (2-12) after Mirotic’s first triple. The Montenegrin started like a hurricane, perhaps hurt by the image of Barça against Madrid. And the island group paid it badly

The Barça star scored three almost consecutive triples to go 16 (7-23), the highest in the first quarter. A couple more triples from Hanga, led Barça to a clear 17-31, in a very good first quarter for Barça, con 14 points from Mirotic and 10 assists (four from Calathes).

Barça kept the defensive tension and Gran Canaria hardly got anything, totally handcuffed by the defense. A great Smits, along with the triples of Hanga, Kuric and Claver, They led to Barça’s maximum income (22-49) in a very controlled duel.

Gran Canaria tries to react

Gran Canaria tried to get rid of the Barça steamroller and succeeded by imposing a little more rhythm and accuracy in the shot. Those of Porfirio Fisach They managed to stop the blaugrana bleeding, and with two triples from Okoye, they reduced the difference to 16 at rest (37-53).

Gran Canaria came out wanting to put Barça in trouble. He came to reduce the rent to only 12 points (41-53). But the local reaction remained an anecdote because it returned to The most effective Mirotic appeared, with a new triple, driving Jasikevicius’s men (41-61). Good defense of Barça, and hit in the triple- the sixth of Mirotic- Calathes and Kuric, that allowed to reopen a comfortable income (56-74).

In the last, Gran Canaria tried again (72-85), but could not even scare Barça, who lived a very quiet end, on the night of the triples (16 of 24).