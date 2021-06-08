Mirotic awakens the most spectacular Barça

06/07/2021 at 11:08 PM CEST

Barça is already one victory away from the final of the Endesa League after crushing Lenovo Tenerife at the Palau (112-69) in a spectacular third quarter for Barça (42-18) dwhere he left sentenced the first game of the semifinal.

FCB

LEN TENERIFE

Barça, 112

(18 + 25 + 40 + 29): Calathes (8), Higgins (2), Abrines (13), Mirotic (21), Davies (8) – starting five-, Hanga (5), Bolmaro (17), Smits (10), Oriola (-), Westermann (2), Gasol (11), Kuric (13).

Lenovo Tenerife, 69

(18 + 18 + 18 + 15): Fitipaldo (5), Jenkins (6), Cavanaugh (4), Doornekamp (7), Shermadini (8) -starting five-. Yusta (-), Huertas (12), Rodríguez (3), Sulejmanovic (-), Guerra (14), Salin (6),

Referees:

Juan Carlos García, Fernando Calatrava and Martín Caballero. Without eliminated.

Incidents:

First match of the Endesa League semifinals against Lenovo Tenerife, before 1,000 spectators at the Palau

Mirotic’s ‘rebirth’ (21 points) spurred his teammates, who joined the offensive festival to leave the match resolved 10 minutes from the end. Tomorrow, with a second victory in Tenerife, they will already have both feet in the grand final of the Endesa League

Barça started with a lot of defensive energy, especially from a recovered Calathes, who did not give Fitipaldo air. And it was the same Barça base who scored the first for Barça, with a triple included (5-3). Although the high rhythm of the game made Vidorreta’s men feel comfortable, that kept the duel even (8-9).

Mirotic appears

In that basket exchange Mirotic appeared, who without being successful in the triple (0/3) if he did it in two (8) to keep Barça in the game. Lenovo Tenerife responded, although the Huertas’ mistake ‘benefited’ Barça, despite the tie at 18 after the first quarter. Those of Jasikevicius needed to improve in the triple (1/9)

Bolmaro took over from Calathes with another stifling defense over Fitipaldo. Stopping the offensive rhythm of Tenerife went through stopping their bases. And that defense of the Barça, little by little began to give results. A triple by Hanga gave Barça the maximum (27-22), with a new triple from Kuric, who seemed to start his locker (30-24).

But Tenerife found points with Doornekamp, ​​who turned the game around in a flash (32-33). A 0-7 partial hurt Barça, who saw their advantage broken. Jasikevicius decided to bring in Westermann, unprecedented in recent games, to make a pair with Calathes.

I breathe to rest

Saras’s play ended up paying off. Kuric’s second triple, together with Mirotic’s fight under the ring and Gasol’s free throws, allowed Barça to catch air again at halftime (43-36) in the Barça maximum throughout the game.

As it happened before the Joventut, Barça was unleashed in attack in the third quarter. The best Mirotic led Barça in these minutes. The Montenegrin He started with a triple, and from there, a total offensive show for the Catalans. The triple festival was joined by Gasol, again Mirotic in one in two times, and two by Smits, who opened the rent to 24 (73-49).

Tenerife was unable to stop the Catalans who infringed on them a partial of 42-18! To leave the game resolved 10 minutes before the end (85-54). Record of the Catalans in the history of the ACB. No one had scored that many points in a quarter in a play-off.

Barça finally let go with the game resolved, and the ‘show’ of triples continued in the final quarter, where the rent reached 43 rent points (101-58). He ended up scoring 17 of 32 in triples and before that Barça gale, Vidorreta’s team could do little, who wants to turn the page and think about the second duel.