Miroslav Klose leaves Bayern coaching staff

05/19/2021 at 9:03 PM CEST

Martí Grau

Miroslav Klose, until now assistant to Hansi Flick, will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season. This was communicated by the club on Tuesday through a statement, where the departure of another member was also announced, Hermann Gerland, who was leaving the institution after more than 30 years.

To the 42 years, the former Polish footballer claims to have been able to learn a lot at the Bavarian club. “I had a great time with this brilliant team and it was a lot of fun working on this coaching staff“Along with Hansi Flick, Klose was part of the Bayern champions of the six cups in 2020.

For its part, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Bayern president, believes that Miroslav Klose has learned but has also contributed a lot, including in the performance of his compatriot Robert Lewandowski. “He has been able to gain experience on the coaching staff this season and plays an important role in Robert Lewandowski’s record season.“.

Top scorer in World Cup history with 16 goals, Mirsolav Klose played a total of four World Cups with the Mannschaft. So far on the Bayern Munich benches, the former footballer will have to start a new stage of his career as a coach at another club.