Mirko Antonucci, 21 years old, He has seen how his stage in the Vitoria de Setúbal came to an end prematurely because of the content that he uploaded to social networks with his partner, the influencer Ginevra Lambruschi who has half a million followers for the almost 90,000 that he has. The Italian footballer was on loan from Roma in the Portuguese team where he sought to have the minutes that were not given in the transalpine box. He came to the Portuguese league in the winter market but his publications on the networks have caused the Portuguese club to cut his loan earlier than expected.

Social networks are a danger, you have to be very careful with what is published. Antonucci joins a long list of celebrities who have screwed up on these platforms when deciding to publish something that later they had to delete because they were inappropriate. This is the case of Jonathan dos Santos, who mistakenly published an image with a naked woman in his bed that he later had to delete. But it was too late, the image had spread like wildfire through the nets.

In Mirko’s case, it was because of the images and videos shared on his profile with his girlfriend. Despite having only been at the club for a few months, he was fired after the club’s leadership was very unhappy with his behavior away from the playing fields. As revealed by various media, the reason is none other than the publications of the footballer with his girlfriend on social networks that would have damaged the image that their bosses had of him.

« This message is to say that I am fully aware of the mistakes I made. I would like to apologize for everythings those who were offended: followers, club, coach, teammates. I will leave the social networks and from now on they will only see me sweating the Vitoria de Setúbal shirt to the last drop », assured the player a few days ago. However, that was not enough for the Portuguese club to give him another chance and the player had to start the journey back to Rome prematurely.