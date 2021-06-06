Mireia Belmonte improves her sensations in the wake of Katinka Hosszú

06/06/2021 at 9:08 PM CEST

The GP Ciutat de Barcelona brought, in addition to the two Spanish records of Hugo González and Sergio de Celis, the great duel between Katinka Hosszu and Mireia Belmonte in the 400 styles with a final victory for the Hungarian.

Once again the world stars showed their level in the swimming pool of the CN Sant Andreu on the 50th anniversary of the Barcelona entity. The 400 styles experienced one of those historic duels between two Olympic champions. The Hungarian Katinka Hosszu at 32 years old prevailed with a time of 4: 40.34 ahead of Mireia Belmonte who did 4: 42.17. Beyond the brands, the positive thing was seeing both in action and specifically Belmonte who had his best career after not competing in recent months. Third was the Balearic Cata Corró who marked a time of 4: 45.47.

Hugo González de Oliveira leaves Barcelona amplifying the good feelings he offered at the European Championship in Budapest. Just 17 days ago he was proclaimed continental champion with a time of 1: 56.76. In Barcelona bset his national record with a time of 1: 56.31 and incidentally beat the competition record. A little over a month before the Games, González is in excellent form. In this race the second classified, the Portuguese, Alexis Santos finished more than four seconds.

The other record for Spain went to Sergio de Celis. The Sabadell swimmer was second in the free 100, staying very close to falling below 49 seconds. Su clock of 49:08 retired from the table of records that of Markel Alberdi who was at 49.18 since July 2015. De Celis was second in this event behind the world record holder of 200 butterflies, the Hungarian Kristof Milak (48.86).

Another of the great winners in Barcelona was the Russian Yuliya Efimova, a regular at the Pere Serrat pool. After winning the 100 breaststroke yesterday, he began the second day beating the 50 with 30.28 for an hour after achieving one of the best records of the season in 200 breaststroke with a time of 2: 21.86. Jéssica Vall took second place (2: 24.68) ahead of her teammate Marina García (2: 24.97).

Two Dutch were the great entertainers of the tournament. Arno Kaaminga won the award for the best mark of the tournament after his Saturday time in the 200 breaststroke. This Sunday he won the breaststroke hectometer with 58.18. For his part, Kira Toussaint won by his time of the first day in 50 backstroke. In the second session he won the 100 backstroke with 59.21.

In addition to Hugo González’s triumph, the other Spanish swimmers who won on this second day of the Ciutat de Barcelona GP were Lidon Muñoz in 50 freestyle (25.11) and Nico García in 200 backstroke (1: 59.45).

The South African Chad Le Clos was another of the illustrious winners in the 200 butterfly (1: 55.63). Le Clos is fixed in Barcelona. They completed the list of winners: the Portuguese Tamila Holub (1,500 free), the Mexican Maria Jose Mata who doubled in butterfly winning the hectometer after winning on Saturday in the 200; Czech Barbora Seemova in 200 free and Swede Victor Johansson in 400 free.