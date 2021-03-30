Mireia Belmonte and Hugo González lead a large Spanish team

03/29/2021 at 10:40 PM CEST

EFE

Mireia Belmonte and Hugo Gonzalez They will lead the large Spanish team, made up of 12 swimmers and 14 swimmers, which will play the European Championships in Budapest from May 17 to 23.

It will be the last appointment in which Spanish swimmers will have the opportunity to achieve the minimum required by the Royal Spanish Swimming Federation (RFEN) to participate in the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Mireia Belmonte, who missed the Spring Open last weekend in Sabadell through injury, will try to add one more Olympic ticket to the two that he already has insurance in the 800 and 1,500 free games in the Magyar capital.

Although Belmonte It only appears in these two tests in the call made public this Monday by the RFEN, everything indicates that the UCAM Fuensanta swimmer will compete in a broader program in Budapest.

“The management of the National Team will value offering classified swimmers the possibility of participating in events in which there are vacancies, as long as they understand that it does not affect participation in the events for which they have been selected & rdquor ;, he said. the RFEN in the call.

With Mireia BelmonteThe other seven swimmers will be in Budapest -Jimena Pérez, Africa Zamorano, Jessica Vall, Marina Garcia, Hugo Gonzalez, Nicolas Garcia and Joan Lluis Pons– who have already achieved the Olympic minimum in some test. Likewise, it will be in the Europeans by “technical decision & rdquor; the young woman Alba Vazquez, current world champion and universal junior record holder of the 400 styles, after accrediting the “reference brand Youth Level & rdquor ;.

Will not be in budapest Carmen weiler, 17, due to “the COVID-19 restrictions in Singapore – the country where he resides – and with the aim of focusing his preparation on this summer’s international junior competitions.”

He will participate in the Europeans, although in the open water modality, Maria de Valdes, winner of the 1,500 at the Spring Open, to “prioritize & rdquor; their preparation for the Open Water Pre-Olympic.

In this specialty, Spain will have three other representatives in the Europeans, Paula Ruiz, Alberto Martinez and Guillem Pujol, who will participate in the 5 kilometers test after being included by “technical criteria & rdquor; in the team.