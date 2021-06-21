Mireia Badia and Laia Sanz, leaders of the enduro World Championship after the Portuguese GP

06/20/2021 at 10:33 PM CEST

The Spanish Mireia Badia won this Sunday in the second race of the Portuguese Grand Prix, first of the 2021 Women’s Enduro World Championship, in a race in which his compatriot Laia Sainz finished third and with which share the lead of the contest.

Mireia Badia (Gas Gas) won this Sunday with a total time of 49: 02.06 and beat the defending champion, the British in 2:14 Jane daniels (Fantic), and in 12:69 to Laia Sanz (Gas Gas), who returns to the Enduro World Championship, of which he is five times champions and of which he was absent for four years.

On his return to the pageant, Laia Sanz won on Saturday’s day ahead of Daniels and Badia. This Sunday he suffered two falls at the beginning of the test that conditioned the outcome of it.

The two Spanish lead the general tied at 35 points, seven more than Jane Daniels. The championship will resume on June 25 and 27 in Edolo, the Lombard town where the Italian Grand Prix is ​​held.