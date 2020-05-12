Mireia Belmonte, in the final of the 200-meter butterfly in which she achieved bronze yesterday.

In the case of Phase 0 of de-escalation in the fight against the new coronavirus, all pools share the same nature for the Government of Spain. The same is the swimming pool of a community where the children of the neighbors bathe, as well as the monumental 50-meter glass of the CAR of San Cugat where Mireia Belmonte, the best Spanish athlete in history, used to swim. Only in Phase 1 the Higher Sports Council allows the High Performance Centers to be opened, making an exception to the order issued on Saturday by the Ministry of Health for the transition to “the new normal”, whose Article 41.3 indicated that in Phase 1 Sports facilities will be opened but “swimming pools and water areas” will be excluded.

This egalitarianism, this lack of discrimination, outraged the Spanish swimming team that until March 13 prepared the Tokyo Games and since then has confined itself dry and exercises its body based on stretching, pilates, weights and talks with its coaches via Zoom.

The most outraged of all is the head coach, Fred Vergnoux, who had been ruminating his discontent with all the political leaders of Western Europe for weeks, and who dispatched his discomfort on Tuesday during an online talk organized by Banco de Santander. “You can go have a beer in a bar, but an Olympic champion like Mireia can’t go training,” Vergnoux said, listing grievances. “I like football a lot. But I cannot understand that Messi can train and Mireia cannot ”.

Double Olympic medalist in London in 2012, world champion in 2013 and 2017, and Olympic champion in Rio in 2016, the Badalona Mireia Belmonte was 29 years old preparing to carry the flag of the national delegation at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Games, the next summer. She was living in that company when the coronavirus pandemic posed a gigantic question mark to the future of her career. Since March 13, when he left the Sierra Nevada High Performance Center in a van at dawn, he has not touched the water of a swimming pool again.

Messi, like Mireia, is a neighbor of Barcelona, ​​submitted like Madrid to the restrictions of Phase 0. But Messi, like any footballer of a club domiciled in a region where the “new reality” of the Phase has not yet been established 1, You can train individually at your club facilities. In order for Olympic swimmers to be able to dive again, they must do so in High Performance Center pools whenever Phase 1 is declared. Madrid, Barcelona and Granada, headquarters of the main CARs, remain in Phase 0.

“Inexplicably”

Stunned by the bureaucracy, Fernando Carpena, president of the Spanish swimming federation, was the first to complain, last Sunday, in a home video: “The publication of the order of the Ministry of Health surprisingly and inexplicably excludes the opening of swimming pools and water spaces. We find it inexplicable because other activities that involve greater risk than swimming are authorized (…). We ask the authorities to reopen the pools as soon as possible. “

In Italy, the Government authorized the return to professional individual sports training – with special emphasis on swimming – one week before soccer. In Spain, soccer opens the way despite the fact that its squads need to mobilize many more people. A spokesman for the swimming federation did not explain yesterday the criteria followed: “We believe that the Government thinks of swimming pools in neighboring communities rather than high performance. We are still the same as on March 13 when the state of alarm was declared. ”

Both Carpena and Vergnoux warn that training would allow swimmers to maintain a minimum distance of two meters, and that they would also do so immersed in a powerful disinfectant. Pool water has chlorine – sodium hypochlorite or bleach – and chlorine kills the virus, as warned in the May 5 report prepared by the Higher Council for Scientific Research on the Transmission of SARS.Cov-2 in Beaches and Pools .

Many top-notch swimmers have stopped training around the world, except in countries like Sweden, Australia, Japan, and some states in the United States, such as Florida. In Spain, according to Vergnoux, all the records of the restriction are broken. “We are in the ninth week without a pool; It is a situation that we do not know, “said the coach, who warned of a difficult ballast for Mireia to overcome. “A swimmer has never been away so long. People who live by the sea can go swimming. Mireia lives in Barcelona. He has tried but the water is at 17 degrees and he has no wetsuit. “

“We want the impact to be as little as possible when we return,” said the French coach. “At the specific force level, contact with water is crazy. For a swimmer, a week without water equals what for an athlete would be a month without training. We lose more than 800 kilometers of swimming a week. We made up for it by trying to gain flexibility, trunk strength, and power. ”

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe