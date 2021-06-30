Mircea Popescu, owner of $ 1 billion in bitcoins, dies at 41 drowned in Costa Rica



It is unknown if Mircea Popescu has heirs and if they know the keys to access their accounts in bitcoins.

Photo: Crypto Crow / Pexels

Mircea Popescu, pioneer in the cryptocurrency market and millionaire for holding one of the largest investments in bitcoins, drowned in Costa Rica at 41 years of age. Without descendants, it is unknown what will be the final destination of his fortune, published Expansión.

In Costa Rica the authorities confirmed last Wednesday the death of the Pole, in Playa Hermosa de Garabito, Puntarenas. The local media reported that “the events occurred around 8:30 in the morning (local time) when Popescu entered the sea to swim in the Tramonto sector, fhe was swept away and died on the spot“.

Mircea Popescu, Believed To Be One Of The Largest #bitcoin Holders, Dead At 41 #Culture #MirceaPopescu #philosophy #obituary https://t.co/sHhvWFxrxL pic.twitter.com/EmWxYiPxcW – BitcoinAgile (@bitcoinagile) June 28, 2021

Costa Rican media point out that lifeguards continually remind tourists that the area of ​​the event is not a beach for swimming, because “the current can drag you for kilometers and if you swim against it you die of exhaustion.”

Popescu was known in the field of the cryptocurrency market since 2012, when he started a personal blog about bitcoin and shortly after he was one of the promoters of MPEx, one of the first bitcoin trading platforms, created in parallel with the American Coinbase.

The digital currency investor had made a fortune worth more than $ 1 billion, thanks to bitcoins that he had treasured since his beginnings as an investor of this type of capital.

Prior to the recent cryptocurrency crash, during April’s highs when bitcoin approached $ 65,000, his personal fortune jumped to $ 2 billion.

At 41 years of age, he was considered one of the largest bitcoin investors individually in the world. But it is unknown if he has children, so it is not known what will be the destination of his millionaire fortune invested in bitcoins.

If Popescu did not make decisions about the destination of its digital assets, they could be out of reach of its possible heirs, if they exist at all. Cryptocurrencies are regularly stored in password-protected wallets, as well as more sophisticated means of security, If you did not leave those keys, no one will be able to access those funds.

You may also like:

They reveal why in Disney parks the bathrooms do not have mirrors

War veteran fired from Amazon for automated email with no chance to defend himself

“The Great Quit”: Why Workers In America Are Leaving Their Jobs At A Record Rate