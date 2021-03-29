Mirandés-Tenerife postponed

Mar 29, 2021 at 3:09 PM CEST

EFE

LaLiga confirmed this Monday the postponement of the Mirandés-Tenerife match, scheduled for next Wednesday the 31st within LaLiga SmartBank matchday 32, after the detection of another seven positive cases of covid-19 in the local team.

Given the location of these contagions between players and coaching staff in the medical tests carried out last weekend, LaLiga requested the postponement of the meeting and the Competition Committee of the Spanish Federation (RFEF) has decided the same on a date that will be communicated in the coming days.

LaLiga noted in a note that “during the following days daily tests will continue to be carried out in order to maintain control over the extent of the outbreak and the health situation of the staff will be evaluated.”

It is the second Mirandés game that has been postponed, since the match in Vallecas against Rayo on the thirty-first day could not be played last weekend either.