Mirandés de LaLiga SmartBank: Schedule and where to watch on TV

05/11/2021 at 5:30 AM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

To continue with the Day 39 of LaLiga SmartBank, this Saturday the meeting between the Lugo and the Mirandés, scheduled to function in the Carriage width.

Thus, the squad led by Ruben Albés will attend the game after registering a defeat against Sporting de Gijón (1-0), a draw with Zaragoza (2-2), a defeat against Ponferradina (2-0) and a defeat against Alcorcón (3-1). Thus, they are located in the position number 21 of the classification, where they are found with 37 points and -17 in goal differential.

Instead, the team of Jose Lopez is positioned in the tenth place of the classification, adding 49 points and -1 in goal differential. Likewise, its latest results report a victory against Fuenlabrada (2-1), a defeat against Mallorca (2-1), a draw with Almería (1-1) and a draw with Tenerife (0-0).

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The confrontation of Lugo against him Mirandés of the Day 39 of LaLiga SmartBank will be held on Saturday, May 15 at 6:30 p.m., and it can be enjoyed in Spain thanks to Movistar LaLiga.