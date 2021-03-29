Mirandés can no longer postpone more games

Mar 29, 2021 at 3:09 PM CEST

The decision of the Competition Committee to postpone this Monday the Mirandés – Tenerife scheduled for next Wednesday means that the Burgos team has already covered the two postponements provided in the regulations for this 2020-2021 season in cases of COVID.

First it was the meeting on Saturday in Vallecas and now the day after tomorrow in their own stadium against the Tenerife team.

The rule makes it clear that “the number of postponements for First Division clubs for the aforementioned causes will be one game and two games for Second Division teams. These causes are those derived from COVID due to the impossibility of joining thirteen players, being able to move or due to the closure of the facilities. Postponement that cannot be requested from matchday 30 in First and 34 in Second.

This means that the Mirandés has already fulfilled its quota of requests. And according to the regulations of the category, “once the limit of matches that can be suspended or when they occur in the last days is exceeded, the team that is in a position to play the match will be considered the winner (3-0). And if it is the two teams that are not in a position to play the match as a result of COVID, the match will be considered lost to both & rdquor ;.

Thus, Mirandés has already fulfilled this quota and is exposed to losing the next game if they do not recover.