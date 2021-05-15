Mirandés B host Atl. Bembibre on matchday six

05/15/2021 at 6:02 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 18:00 the match of the final day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, in which we will see the Mirandés B and to Bembibre in the Anduva Municipal Stadium.

The Mirandés B faces with reinforced spirits the meeting of the sixth day to channel a winning streak after winning their last two games 3-4 and 3-1, the first against The Virgin of the Way out of his field and the second against him Athletic Tordesillas in his fiefdom. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won three of the five games played to date in the Second Phase of the Third Division, with 41 goals scored against 30 conceded.

On the visitors’ side, the Atl. Bembibre he was defeated 0-1 in the last game he played against the Real Avila, so he comes to meet the need to return to victory in the field of Mirandés B. Before this match, the Atl. Bembibre he had won in zero of the five games played in the Second Phase of the Third Division this season and adds a figure of 28 goals against 19 in favor.

As a local, the Mirandés B he has won once and has lost once in two games played so far, indicating that he will have to work hard during this match if he does not want to lose more points at home. At home, the Atl. Bembibre has been defeated twice in their two games played, so in theory it could be a favorable match for the Mirandés B add a positive result at home.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Anduva Municipal Stadium, resulting in a victory, a defeat and two draws in favor of the Mirandés B. In turn, the visitors add three consecutive matches undefeated in the fiefdom of the Mirandés B. The last time they faced the Mirandés B and the Bembibre in the competition it was in December 2019 and the match ended with a 0-0 draw.

In reference to its position in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of the Third Division, we can see that, before the dispute of the match, the Mirandés B is ahead of the Atl. Bembibre with a difference of 16 points. The locals, before this match, are in second place with 42 points in the standings. On the other hand, the visitors are in sixth position with 26 points.