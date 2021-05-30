Mirandés B eliminates At. Astorga in the semifinals after winning 0-1

05/30/2021 at 10:16 AM CEST

The Mirandés B will play the final of the Third Division promotion playoff after beating 0-1 at At. Astorga in the Municipal La Eragudina this Saturday. With this triumph, the Mirandés B they will finally play in the final of the Third Division promotion playoffs after beating all their rivals in the previous qualifiers.

During the first part of the match, none of the players managed to score, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

In the second period came the goal for the visiting team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Pineda in minute 78. Finally, the duel ended with a 0-1 score.

In the chapter on changes, the Astorga from Miñambres relieved Pablo Zotes for Davo, while the technician of the Mirandés B, Jonathan Prado, ordered the entry of Santolaya Y Acedo to supply Yesterday Y Oscar Gonzalez.

The referee gave a yellow card to Hector Taranilla Y Javi love by the local team already Oscar Gonzalez by the Mirandés team.

With this victory, the Mirandés B He will be in the final of the Third Division promotion playoffs, one step away from becoming champion of the competition.

Data sheetAt. Astorga:Alberto, Uña, Diego Peláez, Davo (Pablo Zotes, min. 67), Javi Amor, Perrini, Sergio Fernández, Toni Badia, Héctor Taranilla, Jorge and Álex LorenzoMirandés B:Alberto González, Ayerdi (Santolaya, min.14), Mario E., De La Mata, Carles Marco, Chabo, Pineda, Alfredo, Marcos Olguin, Marotías and Oscar Gonzalez (Acedo, min.70)Stadium:Municipal La EragudinaGoals:Pineda (0-1, min. 78)