Miranda will sign for Real Betis after leaving FC Barcelona

Second green-and-white reinforcement

The left-back Juan Miranda, who has played for Real Betis on loan from FC Barcelona in the just concluded season, will sign a three-season contract with the Sevillians after the Catalan club has declined to renew it until 2023, they have informed the agency Efe sources of the operation.

FC Barcelona had the option until next midnight to unilaterally extend its relationship with Miranda, who is currently with the U21 national team, but has granted him the letter of freedom in exchange for agreeing with Betis to pocket a percentage of a future and hypothetical transfer.

Juan Miranda, 21, played until childhood at Betis but did the bulk of training in the Barcelona youth squad, with whose first team he played three official matches in the 2018/19 season, and was loaned out last summer to Betis, where he has played twenty-five games in which he has scored two goals.

Juan Miranda, the second Real Betis signing after Rui Silva

The signing of Miranda is the second made by the Betic entity in the current summer market and both have been without paying a transfer, since he had previously incorporated the Portuguese goalkeeper Rui Silva from Granada, where he had finished his contract.

