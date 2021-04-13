Miranda, sister of Raúl Jiménez, sets fire to the networks with ‘spicy’ photography

Miranda jimenez is the name of the sister of the former Club América player, Raúl Jiménez; current forward of the Wolverhampton Wolves in the English Premier League; and who surprised all his followers in social media by hanging a ‘spicy’ photograph in one of its dynamics.

Aviation purser by profession, Miranda He also dedicates his free time to modeling and his role as an influencer on social networks, where he left a controversial photograph when raffling off some ‘spicy toys’ in partnership with a sponsoring store in the so-called ‘Giveaway’.

Also read: Yanet García delights her fans with “spicy” advancement of adult content

“GIVEAWAY. We want you to enjoy yourself and have fun too. In this raffle, the winner will be able to choose between Mambo and Lucas to play ”, published Miranda, accompanying the message with hot emojis.

Miranda has about 100,000 followers on this social network and in the first minutes of having made the post, he highlighted a like from his brother Raúl, who supports and supports Miranda in his projects on networks, as he also has a YouTube channel.

Who is Miranda Jiménez?

Raúl’s sister is 25 years old and was the winner of the Miss CDMX beauty pageant, which increased popularity in the networks.

In addition to her pininos in modeling, Miranda works as a flight attendant at a well-known aviation company, following in the footsteps of her mother, who was also a flight attendant for several years of her life.

Read also: Norma Palafox breaks the silence and clarifies her suspension in the Exatlón

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: