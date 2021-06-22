Miranda McKeon, actress of the series ‘Anne With an E’, is diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 19

Miranda mckeon, actress who plays Josie Pye on the Netflix series “Anne With and E”, shocked show business and fans by revealing that suffers from breast cancer at the age of 19.

This was announced through Instagram along with a letter explaining his story informing that now pink will be your new color.

“Pink is my new color,” begins the publication he shared, where he is seen wearing a pink hospital gown. “It is with a heavy heart, but with hope that I share the news that I have recently been diagnosed with breast cancer. I am 19 years old and, according to statistics, the chances of having breast cancer at this age are 1 in a million (literally, you can google it), ”she explained.

In addition, he emphasizes that he decided to reveal the note about his state of health in order not to be afraid and to keep his family, friends and followers aware of his situation, as well as to document part of his illness and show that everyone can do difficult things, but that she can handle the situation.

He also noted that will undergo chemotherapies And she will have a small surgery at the expense of her studies, as she is hopeful that she will be able to overcome this ordeal that life presents her.

“I have breast cancer that I will treat with chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and a type of surgery (to be determined when I have the test results I’m still waiting for). The good news is that breast cancer is treatable and very curable. I’ll be fine, “he said.

Meanwhile, followers of the young actress flooded the comment section below the post to offer messages of support and love.

You think that cancer mainly strikes adults or older people, but in reality no one is safe from one of the world’s deadliest diseases.