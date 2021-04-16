Miranda Kerr shares her beauty products with Kate Hudson

Since 2009, Miranda Kerr launched a skin care line and to this day she continues to introduce her to her friends as Kate Hudson.

Kate Hudson and Miranda Kerr have been friends for a long time, but they are not only friends in words, but they also support each other in their projects.

While Kate has ventured into the world of wine, vodka, nutritional supplements, exercise and podcasts, Miranda has done it in decor and her skincare line: Kora Organics.

It is precisely at Kora Organics where Miranda has allowed herself to experiment with ingredients that provide benefits to the skin from the inside, which is why she had the idea of ​​putting together a cart in which she could bring surprises to her friends.

In addition to visiting Jasmine Tookes, Olivia Munn, and Jeremy Scott, Miranda brought sandwiches and turmeric infusions to Kate Hudson, with whom she tasted these delicacies in honor of her latest release at Kora Organics.

The new product that Miranda is promoting at Kora is a hydrating cream that brightens the face, which explains her flawless face at all times.

The model also agreed to greet those who saw her and they approached her to greet her with great pleasure.

Surprisingly, Miranda has also chatted online with Katy Perry, who is her ex-husband Orlando Bloom’s current partner, to discuss skincare. He also has his tea set with cups for sale for those who want to buy them.