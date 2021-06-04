Miranda Cosgrove Reaction to Jennette McCurdy Not Joining iCarly

Jennette McCurdy won’t be joining the revival of iCarly, and Miranda Cosgrove couldn’t be more supportive of the decision. When asked about Jennette not being on the show by E! News, the actress explained that while they were hoping they could get her on board, they respect her decision to pass.

“We all called her separately and we really wanted her to be a part of it, but at the same time I’m happy for her because I know that she’s her life taken her in a different direction and that she’s really enjoying what she’s doing right now, “Miranda explained. “So I think we all kind of did what we were probably meant to do.”

The actress also confirmed that Sam’s absence will be addressed on iCarly, saying “Definitely, we touch a lot on the whole relationship with Sam and where Sam’s at in the pilot episode. And then we mention her a little bit throughout the season, so we I’ll definitely explain that on the show. “

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

FYI, Jennette has been open about her reason for not returning to iCarly, saying on her podcast “I quit a few years ago to try my hand at writing and directing — it’s going great. I quit a few years ago because I initially didn’t want to do it. My mom put me in it when I was 6, and by sort of age, I guess, 10 or 11, I was the main financial support for my family. My family didn’t have a lot of money and this was the way out, which I actually think was helpful in driving me to some degree of success. ”

She also spoke about being a bit “embarrassed” by her acting roles, saying “My friends at 15, they’re not like, ‘Oh, cool, you’re on this Nickelodeon show.’ It was embarrassing. And I imagine there’s a very different experience to be had with acting if you’re proud of your roles and if you feel fulfilled by them. “

Listen to Jennette’s podcast below!

This content is imported from Third party. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

You love all the deets on celebs. So do we! Let’s overanalyze them together.

Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io