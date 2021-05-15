Miranda Cosgrove announces the release date of the iCarly reboot – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Miranda Cosgrove, star of iCarly, announced the release date of the reboot of the popular series.

Through her Instagram account, the young actress shared a photo where you can see the cast of the sitcom along with the message “We are back! iCarly premieres June 17 ”.

The reboot, which will hit the Paramount + platform, will take place 10 years after the last episode, in which Carly moves in with her father, who was serving in the Air Force.

The revival by Paramount + will consist of 13 episodes. New faces will be added to the original cast however, Noah Muck and Jennette McCurdy, Gibby and Sam respectively, will not be on the show.

Premiered on the Nickelodeon channel in the United States and broadcast in many countries, iCarly told the story of a group of students who created an online home television program to fulfill a class assignment and was surprised by the success of the domestic format in the net.

