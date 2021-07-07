Miraculous save: Wilmer Barrios took a ball from Lautaro Martínez on the line



Barrios’ miraculous save from Martinez’s shot.

Photo: Andressa Anholete / .

The Argentine winger, Ángel Di María, entered as a shock in the second half to try to give superiority to the Argentine National Team over Colombia.

Behind the Tying goal for the Colombian National Team by Luis Díaz, the technical director Luis Scaloni sent his team to advance lines.

In a post-robbery play, Ángel Di María commanded a sudden counter that did not end in a goal thanks to a miraculous save from midfielder Wilmer Barrios.

Awesome Barrios saved over the line !!!! Ospina went very wrong, there was no goalkeeper and, miraculously, the Colombian defender returned

David Ospina was outside the goal, so the only thing that separated Argentina from the winning goal was the Colombian midfielder. Martínez shot and hit Barrios’ body to leave a rebound that Di María could not take advantage of.