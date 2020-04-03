This plant is one of the best anti-inflammatory and antiseptic that you can find in nature.

April 03, 20206: 55 AM

Calendula is a plant that has been used since time immemorial for its healing properties, it is characterized by being a beautiful flower with an intense orange color.

This flower is also widely used to make cosmetics for the skin, since it has a substance that factors in the natural production of collagen and contains many properties that beautify the dermis.

Some benefits of calendula for the skin are:

Protects the skin from climatic changes

It is ideal for hydrating and toning the skin

Cleanses and repairs the skin

Relieves inflammation

It has soothing and calming properties

Marigold home treatment for skin

Ingredients:

Fresh marigold petals

4 tablespoons of wheat germ oil

preparation:

In a small container add the wheat germ oil, along with the petals, then crush the petals to extract the medicinal properties, finally apply this remedy on the skin and leave it to act for approximately 15 minutes.

.