‘Miracle in Cell 7’, a Turkish film from last year, is the new sensation on Netflix worldwide. It has logic is a film that gives hope in the midst of an extreme situation, but the bad thing is that, despite its good intentions, it is very poorly done, abusing all the easy resources to thrill the viewer, slow motion, music sad, demonstrating an absolute lack of personality that makes this film the perfect material to be broadcast on the touchy desktops of any private network.

((ATTENTION THIS REVIEW INCLUDES SPOILERS))

It is, how could it be otherwise, a ‘remake’ of a Korean film from 2013, although with a different ending. The original story was so powerful that it had already had an Indian version, another Philippine version and another Indonesian is about to be released. In this version, directed without any nerve by Mehmet Ada Öztekin, an excessive sentimental tone is adopted from the beginning, trying to touch all the weak points of the viewer, seeking his tears so hard that he seems to want to tear them away.

The story is about Memo, a young pastor with an intellectual disability who is the father of little Ova, an adorable and pretty girl with all possible virtues. They live with Memo’s grandmother, an absolutely kind being, like Memo himself and Ova herself. Due to an accident, Memo ends up being accused of having murdered a companion of his daughter whose father, bad luck, is an important Turkish military man. This of course is as bad and execrable, as Memo is good and pure. There are no grays, all the characters are in one piece and remain so. The prison director, Ova’s teacher, they are all good people without edges, even when Memo is locked up, in the title cell, to be executed with some of the most wanted Turkish criminals, these, who was going to say it, They end up being wonderful guys who won’t hesitate to sacrifice for Memo. In the end one of them, in a twist already seen in the middle of the film, will end up hanging by him and Memo will be able to escape with his daughter.

One of the things that is being talked about about this film is that it is a tender film and, at the same time, it is hard, but this is not a hard film anywhere, it is more, what they have done is syrupy a situation really cruel, brazenly looking for the tears of the audience but, at the same time, giving them the feeling that everything will be fine. It is a movie that is recreated in melodrama, which tries to be tough, but which is more false than any superhero movie.

The film is, therefore, a beautiful lie whose sole objective is to seek the complicity of the viewer towards its characters, deceiving them in the worst possible way. Because when you watch a movie with a story as devastating as this one, you should be devastated and, if, on the contrary, you want to give a little hope amid so much calamity, you should do it in a more honest way. And it is that not all the Memos in the world are as angelic, nor do they have daughters as perfect as Ova, nor do they rub shoulders with criminals with hearts as big as their own.

Obviously I understand that in these moments of quarantine and seclusion we need a good dose of hope, but what ‘Miracle in cell 7’ offers is nothing but a sentimental and poorly made soap opera.

.