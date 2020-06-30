This tea is one of the most requested to lose weight because it contains properties that help this titanic task, although it does not mean that you will lose kilos without any effort. What will happen is that with the right diet and a daily exercise session, this tea will help your body to remove and better dispose of fats.

Three cups of this tea daily will serve to significantly improve your health.

In addition to its fat-burning effect, it is a natural antioxidant, a property that black tea and green tea share with their brothers, since all three come from the same plant.

With this tea you can lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels, you will also strengthen the immune system and reduce uric acid in the body.

If you went out partying and had drinks and now you have a horrible hangover, have a cup of red tea, which thanks to its properties will help the metabolism of alcohol to take place in less time, improving the symptoms of excess alcohol in the body.

If you want to start enjoying the properties of this wonderful tea, three cups a day, every day, will help improve liver metabolism and purify the body because it stimulates the appearance of digestive substances.

For the only people that this tea is proven to be contraindicated, it is for those who suffer from arterial hypertensionso if you are one of them first consult your GP.

The post Miracle drink: Try red tea to burn fat and fight hangovers appeared first on Analogik.