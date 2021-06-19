Miracle baby: He was born without a palate, without a lip and without a nose, they gave him 2 hours to live and he is more than a year old

A true miracle This is how the inhabitants of Bucaramanga, in Colombia, qualify, to little Emiliano, who was born with a strange condition for which the doctors gave him only hours to live and the little one has already managed to overcome his first year of life.

A 23-year-old girl named Jaimy Aguilar, who was already the mother of another child, received the worst news from the sixth pregnancy doctor. Your gynecologist informed her that her baby had no palate, no lip, and no large part of her nose and also had hydrocephalus, so if the pregnancy continued, it was likely that the little one would not be able to survive.

The day of delivery came and Jeimy gave birth to little Emiliano, who was born as his doctor told him, with all those complications and to which they only gave only 2 hours to live, And the most cruel thing of all was that the staff, in an inhumane way, told him that they did not intend to waste oxygen on it.

However, the little one clung to carry on and against everything he overcame the first day, the first week, the first month and even the first year. and is currently 15 months old.

Clinically, This baby was born with the nasal oculo-brain syndrome, which prevented him from developing his palate, lip and much of his nose. Despite this, Emiliano continues to struggle to stay alive as he learns to babble and try to communicate with his mother.

In his first months of life, Jaimy only thought about protecting his baby, so for weeks he hid it, even from his family, to prevent them from teasing or pitying him for his appearance.

But he changed his mind and little by little he was showing everyone the strength of his little one, as well as the infinite love he feels for him.

Thanks to this, Emiliano’s story reached the ears of several specialists, about 15, who for a few months have been giving him different types of therapy which have helped him develop some skills.

“It does things like a 6-month-old child,” says the mother, who must feed her child with a tube every day.

Dr. Alberto Prieto, a well-known maxillofacial surgeon, indicated in an interview that what happened to Emiliano were not very common fissures “due to failures in embryological processes and are almost always of genetic origin.”

But there seems to be a glimmer of hope then Emiliano can undergo surgery in California with which his life would improve considerably. That is why her mother is looking for help to gather the necessary financial resources to pay for the trip, medications and postoperative treatments since the operation has been offered to them free of charge.

You are interested in:

The baby who was born without a face and who defied science

Cause astonishment baby who was born without arms or legs