Miracle at the Billie Jean King Cup

Hope is the last thing you lose, and boy if that will have resonated in the Argentine dressing room prior to the game in which Lourdes Carlé (430a) beat Elena Rybakina (23a) by Billie jean king cup (Ex Fed Cup), which is held in Cordova, to leave the Argentine team alive after the first-round defeat of Nadia podoroska (45a), best national racket, before Yulia Putintseva (30a).

Far from being intimidated by being before the best Kazakh player, the Cordovan inflated her chest, went from lowest to highest and beat the Asian 6-4, 3-6 and 6-0 to not only equalize the series but also to get the best career win to date. In addition, the loser showed complications when she fell 3-0 in the last set and had to be treated by medical services. “It was the best game of my life. My style of play is very physical and I am well prepared. I knew that Rybakina was a very tough opponent but I never thought about the ranking“the native of Daireaux said with joy.

Earlier, Podoroska did not debut in the best way. The Rosario, who ran with an advantage, fell 2-6, 6-4 and 6-0 against the second best visiting player. On the other hand, Nadia said that she cramped in the second set: “That took my head out of the game and I lost intensity of legs and game” mentioned.

Podoroska fell to Putintseva (Photo: EFE).

The semi-finalist of Roland Garros 2020 will play against Rybakina in the duel of the two best tennis players of the series (T&C from 10.30). Whoever wins will give her team 2-1. Then they will be measured Carlé-Putintseva and finally it will be the turn of the double. The winner will qualify for World Group II of the most important women’s tennis competition by team while the loser will remain in his continental zone.

