Mir assures that “Mugello is always special and in the past I have been fast”

05/27/2021 at 5:37 PM CEST

EFE

The Spanish Joan Mir (Suzuki GSX RR), current MotoGP world champion, claims to be very well and looking forward to the weekend as “Mugello is always special, it is very beautiful and I am looking forward to achieving a good result since in the past I have been fast in this circuit “.

“In 2019, it cost me a little bit with MotoGP, but on Sunday I was able to do a good warm up and a race with a constant rhythm and our potential has changed a lot since then so I think we can do well, “says Mir.

Regarding those who say that he is running to score points, Joan Mir is sincere in stating that he agrees because “Last year I was able to be on the podium in practically every race and I think that’s going on the attack. “

“If someone knows how to make a podium without going to the attack, tell me how, because I don’t know,” says the champion smiling, who remembers that “In the first races, the circuits have not been the best for me or for the bike and we have managed to save the furniture, “he explains.

“If we spend this race being able to be in front, then quite better circuits come for us, Barcelona, ​​Austria that I did very well last year, Assen …, it’s not a question of going more on the attack or less because I always go to the limit and try to give the best of myself and the bike “, emphasizes Joan I looked.

“It’s a matter of everything going better and adapting better to other circuits that make things a little easier for us to be faster,” Mir continues in this regard, who assures that he does not believe that “this comes from going to attack or not and I think nur season will go from less to more. I trust that”.

“I want to take things easy, add podiums, speed and finish the season being faster on circuits that we are better at,” adds the Suzuki rider.

Joan Mir returns on Mugello to remember that “it is one of the most technical circuits, because it is very fast and has very fast corners very followed and you have to find the line well and hit the accelerator well, always on the spot. And it is also a physical circuit because, being so fast, with such fast corners, it is more difficult to move the bike, there are changes of direction with quite high speeds, which is more physically demanding. “

Joan Mir did not give too much importance to the problems of some riders with their forearms because “sometimes, on circuits that are more physically demanding, it happens to all of us that we get a little grip on our forearms, but We are riding a MotoGP and it is normal to stiffen a little and that is why I am not alarmed. Last year it also happened to me according to which circuits “.

In the next five weeks all the drivers will face four races before the summer period, so Joan Mir acknowledged that these great prizes “are quite important since it is important to go to the summer break with good points, well placed, to be able to face the second part in a strong way and not in tow to try to recover “.

“We are quite close to the first, but we have points to recover and in these races it is quite possible because the circuits at the beginning of the season have been very Ducati and Yamaha, but Let’s see if in the next few we can give a little more and go to the break well placed “, the world champion has an impact on it.