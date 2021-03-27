Miquel Feixas emulated Paco Sedano and Barça is in ‘semis’

03/26/2021 at 23:43 CET

In a match in which he took the lead three times and was decided on penalties, FC Barcelona eliminated ElPozo Murcia (3-3) and Levante will be measured this Saturday at 9:00 p.m. in the second semifinal.

FCB

THE P

FC BARCELONA, 3

(2 + 1): Dídac Plana (p.), Marceno, Dyego (1), Matheus, Ximbinha -starting five-, Miquel Feixas (ps), Aicardo, Daniel, Adolfo, Ferrao (2), André Coelho and Joselito.

ELPOZO MURCIA COSTA CÁLIDA, 3

(2 + 1): Juanjo (p.1′-8 ‘), Darío, Fernando (1), Rafa Santos, Paradynski -five start-, Espindola (ps, 8′-40’), ‘Cholo’ Salas, Felipe Valerio, Alberto García (1), Pol Pacheco, Marcel (1) and Matteus.

REFEREES

Felipe Madorrán (Basque) and Urdanoz Apezteguia (Navarrese). Juanjo was sent off with a red card (7:47), from ElPozo Murcia. They showed a yellow card to Ferrao (5:12), Daniel (15:42) and Dyego (22:10), from FC Barcelona; and Leo Santana (25:30), from ElPozo.

GOALS

1-0, Dyego (0:26); 1-1, Fernando (2:03); 2-1, Ferrao (7:44); 2-2, Alberto García (14:39); 3-2, Ferrao (22:10); 3-3, Marcel (37:06).

PENALTY

Ferrao, goal (1-0); Paradynski, for Dídac (1-0); Daniel, goal (2-0); Pol Pacheco (2-1); Matheus (3-1); Fernando, goal (3-2); Marcenio, goal (4-2); Marcel, goal (4-3); Dyego, to the post (4-3); Marcel, for Miquel Feixas (4-3).

INCIDENTS

Fourth and last match of the quarterfinals of the Spanish men’s futsal Cup played in front of 1,500 spectators at the WiZink Center (Madrid).

Rarely will a player be as important in such a short time as Miquel Feixas this Friday, since he only intervened in the fifth ‘charchutero’ pitch to become great against Felipe Valerio as Paco Sedano did on multiple occasions and keep alive the dream of the third consecutive Spanish Cup.

The first part was a plethora of events that gave a spectacularity and enormous intensity to one of the most repeated duels in recent times in Spanish futsal.

Two goals were seen in the first 123 seconds. Dyego insisted for a ball near the area and Darío’s clearance attempt touched Palmitos ‘and made it 1-0, but Fernando tied in 2’ by transforming a personal action with a crossed kick.

Barça suffered with high pressure from ElPozo that broke a wall between Adolfo and Ferrao that culminated in a shot from Colomense that Juanjo deflected with his hand outside the area as he passed through the 8th minute. The bench was alive, asked for a review and the referees were right to expel the Barça exporter… although it was not voluntary. He was unlucky.

Espindola came out cold and that foul made it 2-1. Aicardo pulled it out masterfully and Ferrao shot the Murcian goal to give way to the best minutes of the champion of the past two editions.

After a shot with the bad leg in the mouth of Pol Pacheco, Espindola became the hero of ElPozo by avoiding goals from Dyego, Matheus and Ximbinha on two occasions.

There the ‘blackboard’ of Diego Giustozzi appeared with some fortune so that Alberto Garcia take advantage of a rejection in a side kick that Marcel executed to establish at 16 ‘the 2-2 with which the halftime was reached after Andreu Plaza’s men held out for four minutes with five fouls.

Fernando is going through an excellent moment of play

| RFEF

The second part shook her Ferrao three minutes after the restart when establishing the 3-2 with his traditional half-turn shot against which the ElPozo goalkeeper could not do anything.

The Murcian painting asked for a Dyego’s possible penalty on ‘Cholo’ Salas that the referees examined in the video arbitration to finally decide that there was nothing to point out. Perhaps the explanation is that the action started outside the area.

With Dídac and Espindola disrupting the danger In both goals, Daniel possibly had the clearest chance in a shot to which the theoretical substitute for the expelled Juanjo responded well.

Dyego always looked for one against one

| RFEF

The Argentine Giustozzi gave the goalkeeper shirt to Darío with 3:13 left and in a sensational play at the first touch Marcel established the 3-3 to give a new air of excitement to this last quarterfinal.

Penalties were reached and Barça reigned there. Ferrao, Daniel, Matheus and Marcenio scored, but Dyego fired at the post. In ElPozo, Dídac guessed the launch of Paradynski, Pol Pacheco and Marcel did not miss. And in the definitive Miquel Feixas left, stopped Felipe Valerio’s penalty and classified Barça.