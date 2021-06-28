Miquel Ángel Bonachera, new president of the Audit Committee

The Board of Directors of Pangea Oncology agreed on June 21, unanimously, the appointment of Miquel Ángel Bonachera Sierra and Ramón Raventós Basagoiti as new members of the company’s Audit and Control Committee.

The same term has been established as their positions as members of the board of directors, with the dual purpose of, on the one hand, fill the vacancy left on the board of directors of Pangea (and therefore also on the Commission) as a result of the resignation of Jesús Tejel, and secondly, guarantee the representativeness of the independent directors in said Commission.

Likewise, the board of directors agreed, unanimously, the appointment of Miquel Angel Bonachera for the position of President of the Commission for a period of four years.

Following the resolutions adopted, the Audit and Control Committee is made up of the following members:

Miquel Angel Bonachera Sierra, an independent and non-executive director, who has been appointed to the position of chairman of the aforementioned Committee.

Ramón Raventós Basagoiti, independent and non-executive director.

Rafael López-Diéguez Gamoneda, an independent and non-executive director, who no longer holds the position of chairman of the aforementioned Committee.

GrupoPikolin, SL., non-executive proprietary director and current secretary of the Audit and Control Committee.

In addition, the board of directors approved, again unanimously, the modification of articles 6.2, 25.2, 28.1 and 32 of the Regulations of the Board of Directors of Pangea Oncology in order to reflect in the aforementioned text the maximum number of members of the board approved by the general meeting of shareholders of the company; and update the name of the Multilateral Trading System in which Pangea shares are admitted to trading, which has changed its name from Alternative Stock Market to BME MTF Equity.