Miomir Kecmanovic wins in Wimbledon sixty-fourth finals

06/28/2021 at 8:00 PM CEST

Miomir kecmanovic, Serbian, number 49 of the ATP, fulfilled the predictions when winning in the sixty-fourth finals of Wimbledon in two hours and forty-five minutes by 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 and 7 (7) -6 (1) to Facundo Bagnis, Argentine tennis player, number 92 of the ATP. After this result, the winner will be in the 30th finals of Wimbledon.

Bagnis managed to break his rival’s serve 2 times, while the Serbian player, for his part, managed it 3 times. Likewise, Kecmanovic had a 65% effectiveness in the first service, 3 double faults and managed to win 71% of the service points, while his opponent’s data is 57% effectiveness, 7 double faults and 62% points obtained at service.

After this match, the thirty-second finals will take place where the Serbian and the winner of the match between the Australian tennis player will be measured. John millman and the spanish tennis player Roberto Bautista Agut.

The tournament takes place in London between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 238 tennis players appear and a total of 128 arrive at the final phase. The players come from the classified directly, those who have managed to win in the previous phase and the guests.