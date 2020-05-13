Being a supporting actor in the world of tennis has never been so complicated and hard. There is no doubt in affirming that we are living one of the most splendid stages in the history of this sport, with unforgettable racket milestones that make its legend based on titles. Miomir Kecmanovic He is one of the young promises of tennis today, but he has the enormous disadvantage of living in the shadow of Novak Djokovic. It is merely almost impossible for him to achieve the achievements of his compatriot, but he is undoubtedly called to be the player who picks up the torch for good Nole when he decides to hang up his racket.

-Kecmanovic’s tough beginnings in the world of tennis:

“It was very hard to separate with my parents. I had to call them to say that I had to go to the United States to begin my preparation to be a tennis player. I think they knew it was the best thing for me at that time. I am very happy that I They have allowed me to fulfill my dream. I was a boy who did not manage very well with English and it costs me a lot to be able to interact with new people. At the beginning it was very hard, but finally I managed to mature and grow as a tennis player and as a person “he said in words collected by the official website of the ATP.

-What grew when he left for the Florida IMG Academy:

“In my experience in Florida I had to be on the track every day. They taught me that I had to give 100% every time I played, even when things were not going well. I made a commitment to it, to have good nutrition, to train myself mentally and improve a lot in my physical aspect. I am one of those who think that you need a lot of people around you, experienced people who understand a lot about the circuit. “

-The affection received helped him to boost his career as a tennis player:

“My parents gave me everything I needed to fulfill my dreams. Also my aunt who was very supportive. I also have to highlight the large number of good coaches, physios and athletes who helped me grow as a sportswoman. I have been very lucky of being able to be surrounded by a great cast of good people who have undoubtedly made it possible for me to fulfill my dream in a satisfactory way. I am a person who loves tennis, and every time I enter a court it is to give the best of me and being able to grow in this magnificent sport, “concluded the current number 47 of the ATP ranking.

