São Paulo, 12 – Short-term future interest rates fluctuate around stability, reflecting the perspective that the end of the Selic’s fall cycle is near, based on the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), released this Tuesday. market. This makes room for reducing the slope of the forward curve, with a decline in long-term rates.

Longer maturities have also fallen due to the easing in the dollar, in addition to abroad, says Haitong Investment Bank chief economist Flávio Serrano. In his calculations, the forward curve this morning priced 85% of chances of a 0.50 percentage point reduction in the Selic rate in June against 15% of 0.25 pp. Yesterday, it was about 90% and 10%, respectively. Therefore, there is a slight decrease in chips in the 0.50 pp bet, however, still in the majority.

At 9:38 am on this Tuesday, the DI for January 2022 was already testing upward bias, with a rate of 3.280% compared to 3.270% in Monday’s adjustment. In the long stretch, the rate for January 2027 indicated 7.46%, compared to 7.49% yesterday in the adjustment.

In the minutes, when discussing the possible existence of a “minimum effective limit” for Brazil’s basic interest rate, the Central Bank said it recognized the importance of “gradualism in conducting monetary policy” to assess the response of financial asset prices to Copom’s decisions.

For most members, Brazil would already be close to the level at which further reductions may be accompanied by market instability.

At the last collegiate meeting, the Selic was reduced from 3.75% to 3.00% per year, a historic floor. For the analyst, the BC made it clear that the uncertainty with the country’s fiscal trajectory puts a limit on cuts in the basic interest rate, despite the adverse activity scenario. “The worsening of the fiscal framework limits the scope for monetary policy, this is the main point of the minutes”, summarized Serrano.

See too:

BC cuts Selic to 3% per year

.