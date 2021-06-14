MINUTE BY MINUTE: Spain vs Sweden (Euro)

minute by minute

Spain



Sweden



58 ‘Both teams fight for the ball in the center of the field and the match gets stuck 55’ Yellow card for Mikael Lustig for delaying the game 53 ‘Spain regains control of the ball, but Sweden begins to find spaces to counterattack 50’

Ceercaa Spain !! Álvaro Morata’s shot that goes to the side of the Swedish goal 48 ‘Sweden begins the second half with greater intensity and plays near the area of ​​Spain

Start the complementary part !!

Spain have crashed with goalkeeper Robin Olsen and equal without goals with Sweden

The first half is over

45 ‘One more minute is added 44’

Catch Robin Olsen !! Violent shot by Dani Olmo that the Swedish goalkeeper manages to stop and reject at a corner kick 41 ‘

Close to Sweden !! Aleksander Isak counterattack that faces Unai Simón and overcomes him with a shot, but between Marcos Llorente and the post they save the score on the line 38 ‘

Incredible failure of Spain !! Danielson fails to cut Alba’s serve and the ball is left to Morata only in the area, but the Juventus forward sends his shot to one side of the goal 36 ‘First corner kick for Sweden that Marcus Berg fails to finish 34 ‘Sweden finally manages to leave their field with the ball under control and plays in Spanish territory 32’ Marcos Llorente got an advantage into the Swedish area, but goalkeeper Robin Olsen comes out and wins the ball 29 ‘

Forgive Spain !! Jordi Alba’s mid-height center for the appearance of Koke totally alone, but his shot with his right leg goes well above the goal 25 ‘Olsson prevents Ferrán from being able to finish off a low center within the area 22’

Ceercaa Spain !! Koke finds a rebound inside the area and takes a powerful shot that goes just off the Swedish goal 20 ‘

Spain looks dangerous in the air and has been close to opening the scoring

17 & # 39; New dangerous center for Spain, but Ferrán Torres does not reach the second post 15 & # 39;

Catch Olsen !! Ferrán’s front center that Dani Olmo finishes off with a head, but the Swedish goalkeeper shows his reflexes and rejects the ball 12 ‘Morata was looking to receive inside the area, but Augustinsson anticipates and they both go to the ground without a fault being called 9’ Spain is absolute dominator of the ball in the first minutes of the game 7 ‘Shot by Dani Olmo that goes over the goal 5’ Now it is Jordi Alba who puts the ball in the Swedish area, but again the Nordic defense rejects the ball 2 ‘First center to the area of ​​Ferrán Torres who ends up rejecting the Swedish rear at a corner kick

The game starts !!

The notes of the Royal March sound, the national anthem of Spain The national anthem of Sweden is sung first The teams go out to the pitch of the La Cartuja stadium

Sweden lineup: Olsen; Augustinsson, Danielson, Lindelof, Lustig; Forsberg, Olsson, Ekdal, Larsson; Isak and Marcus Berg

Spain lineup: Unai Simon; Llorente, Laporte, Torres, Alba; Koke, Rodri, Pedri; Ferrán Torres, Olmo and Morata

The teams of Spain and Sweden close the first day in Group E of the Eurocup with their duel at the Olympic stadium of La Cartuja, located in Seville

