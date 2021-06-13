MINUTE BY MINUTE: Netherlands vs Ukraine (Euro)

minute by minute

Holland



Ukraine



40 ‘

Sorry Holland !! Cross from the left for Dumfries to appear completely alone, but his header misses the mark and he misses the opportunity 38 ‘

Save Buschan again !! Wijnaldum’s mid-range shot that the Ukrainian goalkeeper manages to contain with his left hand 36 ‘Holland maintains its siege, the match is played in the Ukrainian field 33’

Ukraine managed to even the duel for a moment, although it did not manage to get the ball

30 ‘

Ukraine Respond !! Yarmolenko’s shot that goes right to the location of Stelenburg 27 ‘New intervention by Buschan who comes to take the ball from Weghorst’s feet 25’ Yarmolenko’s counterattack that fails to conclude within the Dutch area 22 ‘

Refuse Buschan again !! Ukraine’s defensive error that forces its goalkeeper to go out and reject the ball with his right leg 20 ‘The Netherlands still have the ball in their possession, but they no longer find spaces so easily 17’ Ukraine manages to balance the game and moves Holland away from its goal 15 ‘

The Netherlands have generated three chances to score, but have met the Ukrainian goalkeeper

13 ‘Ukraine change: Zubkov leaves injured and Marlos enters 10’ Zubkov hurts his left thigh and Ukraine could make an early change 7 ‘

Close to Holland !! Dumfries ‘diagonal low center and Wijnaldum appears to shoot first, however, the ball is just above the crossbar 5’

Save Buschan again !! Denzel Dumfries’s shot inside the area and the Ukrainian goalkeeper covers with his foot and sends the ball to a corner kick 4 ‘Dangerous cross from the right Ukrainian side and Vrij ends up rejecting a corner kick 2’

Catch Buschan !! Netherlands counterattack commanded by Memphis Depay that culminates with a shot and the Ukrainian goalkeeper stops the ball in two halves 1 ‘Ukraine steps into the Netherlands area for the first time, although it fails to shoot

The game starts !!

Now the notes of the national anthem of the Netherlands are playing in Amsterdam The national anthem of Ukraine is sung The teams take to the pitch of the Johan Cruyff Arena

Ukraine lineup: Buschan; Mykolenko, Matviyenko, Zabarnyi, Karavaev; Zinchenko, Malinovsky, Sydorchuk; Zubkov, Yarmolenko and Yaremchuk

Holland lineup: Stekelenburg; Timber, de Vrij, Blind; Dumfries, de Roon, Wijnaldum, de Jong, van Aanholt; Weghorst and Depay

The Dutch and Ukrainian national teams close the Group C activity on the first day of the Eurocup, both teams will collide at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.