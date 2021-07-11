MINUTE BY MINUTE: Italy vs England (Final

minute by minute

Italy



England



27 & # 39; Lorenzo Insigne tries mid-distance and the ball goes far off the goal that Jordan Pickford defends 25 & # 39; Filtered ball for Federico Chiesa, but Maguire appears before to steal the ball 23 & # 39; Raheem Sterling was looking to escape through the center of the field, but Italian rear puts him high 20 ‘Jorginho stretches out on the grass at Wembley and takes his right knee, alarms go off in Italy 17’ Italy maintains its initiative, but suffers a lot when attacked from the sides 15 ‘

England struck first at Wembley and did it very fast through Luke Shaw

12 ‘Trippier’s new center to the second post, but now Di Lorenzo appears to prevent Shaw from reaching the ball again 10’ Kane’s dangerous cross that ends up timely cutting Bonucci 7 ‘

First notice from Italy !! Collection of free kick by Lorenzo Insigne that goes off the English goal 5 ‘Italy takes the initiative and seeks to respond immediately 2’

Gooooooooooooooal from England !!! English counterattack that has both sides as protagonists, Trippier throws a center for the appearance of Luke Shaw who finishes off with a volley with the instep of his left leg and defeats Donnarumma 1 ‘Maguire fails and concedes the first corner kick in favor of Italy

The game starts !! The grand final of Euro 2020 begins !!

Now the God Save the Queen, England’s national anthem, sounds The notes of the national anthem of Italy are sung first The teams take to the pitch The Henri Delaunay trophy already appears at Wembley Stadium The closing ceremony of Euro 2020 begins with a musical show and the glass in the center of the mythical Wembley

England lineup: Pickford; Maguire, Stones, Walker; Shaw, Rice, Phillips, Trippier; Sterling, Mount and Harry Kane

Italy lineup: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Insigne and Immobile

The teams of Italy and England will define the new champion of the old continent when they meet at the mythical Wembley stadium in the final of Euro 2020

