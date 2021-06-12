MINUTE BY MINUTE: Belgium vs Russia (Euro)

minute by minute

Belgium



Russia



eleven’

After the review in the VAR, it is determined that the diversion of the Russian defense enables Romelu Lukaku

10 ‘

Gooooooooooooooal from Belgium !!! Romelu Lukaku receives the ball inside the area when he seemed ahead, but he follows the play and defines the furthest post 7 ‘Dzyuba gets the first corner kick of the match and is in favor of Russia 5’ Belgium comes out with a controlled ball and stands in the field of Russia, but still not disturbing the goal of Shunin 2 ‘Russia tried for the first time to go to the front, but without success and Belgium seizes the ball

The game starts !!

Now the notes of the national anthem of Russia are sounding The national anthem of Belgium is sung The teams of Belgium and Russia take to the field of play

Russia lineup: Shunin; Fernandes, Semenov, Dzhikiya, Zhirkov; Ozdoev, Barinov, Zobnin, Golovin, Kuzyaev and Dzyuba

Belgium lineup: Courtois; Alderweireld, Boyata, Vertonghen; Castagne, Dendoncker, Tielemans, T. Hazard; Mertens, Carrasco and Lukaku

The teams of Belgium and Russia close the activity of Group B on the first day of the European Cup of Nations, the duel will be at the Saint Petersburg Arena

