MINUTE BY MINUTE: Belgium vs Portugal (Euro)

90 + 5 ‘The match ends, Belgium defeats Portugal 1-0 and advances to the quarterfinals of the European Championship. 90 + 4 ‘Joao Félix’s shot that goes just to one side of Courtois’ goal post. 90 ‘The referee will add five more minutes 87’ Change from Belgium, Eden Hazard leaves the court and Carrasco enters. 83 ‘Guerreiro’s shot that crashes into the Belgian goal post 81’

Courtois deflects a shot from Rubén Dias that could be the draw for Portugal

77 & # 39; Pepe is booked for a foul on Thorgan Hazard. 71 ‘Vermaelen is cautioned for a foul on Joao Félix 69’ Modification of Portugal, Diogo Jota leaves the court and André Silva enters. 67 ‘New attempt by Renato Sanches from the front but the ball does not go towards the Belgian goal 62’ Lukaku’s shot from the front that is very crossed. 61 & # 39; Far shot from Bruno Fernandes that goes off the Belgian goal. 60 ‘Joao Félix’s header that safely contains Courtois. 57 ‘

Great pass from CR7 to Diego Jota who, inside the area, shoots over the Belgian goal and lets a great option to tie pass

55 ‘Portugal makes two modifications, Moutinho and Bernardo Silva leave the field; and João Félix and Bruno Fernandes enter. 53 ‘Cristiano’s cannon shot from the front, but the ball crashes into Vermaelen’s back 50’ Dalot is cautioned for a grab on Hazard. 48 ‘Substitution of Belgium, Mertens enters instead of the injured De Bruyne 47’ De Bruyne will not be able to continue on the field of play, the Belgian midfielder will have to leave the field 45 ‘The referee whistles, the ball is set in motion and starts the complementary part. Both squads are back on the field of play to resume the actions of the match. 45 + 3 ‘The first half ends, after 45 minutes, Belgium beats Portugal 1-0 45’ Palinha is booked for a foul on De Bruyne 42 ‘

Gooooooooooooolllllllllllllllllllll from Belgium, shot by Thorgan Hazard that ends inside the goal of Rui Patricio. The Portuguese goalkeeper was able to do much more on that play.

37 ‘

Meunier tried a spinning shot from the front but the ball never took the direction of the goal.

33 & # 39; The game has become little by little too short due to the fouls committed by both teams 26 & # 39; Palhinha finishes inside the area and the ball goes over the crossbar 24 & # 39;

Courtois saves the Belgian goal by deflecting a CR7 foul charge

22 & # 39; Far shot from Renato Sanches that does not find goal direction. 20 ‘A lot of tension and dispute in the game, neither team wants to give anything away 18’ Thorgan Hazard’s shot from the front that covers the rear of the Lusitanian team. 9 ‘

Hazard and Lukaku put together a wall play that ends with a shot from the Madrid player who does not have a goal direction.

7 ‘The Belgian team touches the ball from side to side, but fails to generate danger in the goal of Rui Patricio 5’

Diego Jota misses the first clear of Portugal when inside the area his shot crosses too much before the goal of Courtois.

1 ‘The referee whistles, the ball is set in motion and the match begins. Follow the minute by minute of the round of 16 match between Belgium and Portugal.

