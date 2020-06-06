pandemicof coronavirus, which originated at the end of last year in Wuhan, China, has already exceeded 398,000 people and the number of infected persons, 6,850,000. The United States leads the ranking of nations with the highest number of cases (more than 1,965,700) and exceeded 111,000 fatalities. The second country in terms of infection is Brazil, with around 646 thousand cases, followed by Russia, with 449,000. “Data-reactid =” 28 “> The number of deaths around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, which is It originated at the end of last year in Wuhan, China, has already surpassed 398,000 people and the number of infected, 6,850,000. The United States leads the ranking of nations with the highest number of cases (more than 1,965,700) and exceeded 111,000 Fatal victims The second country in terms of infection is Brazil, with around 646 thousand cases, followed by Russia, with 449,000.

Meanwhile Europe begins to leave the confinement behind to enter the new stage. Italy and Spain, among the hardest hit, are slowly reactivating their economy. As well, cautiously, the United Kingdom, the region’s nation with the most deaths: almost 40,300

the quarantine is extended until June 28.“data-reactid =” 30 “> America has already become the continent with the highest number of patients. In Argentina, to date, 21,037 positive cases, 632 deaths and 6088 people have been confirmed. On Thursday, Alberto Fernández gave a conference together the head of Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, and the Buenosairean governor, Axel Kicillof, in which he announced that the quarantine is extended until June 28.

01.38 | China advises its citizens not to travel to Australia due to racism due to coronavirus

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism suggested to its citizens not to travel to Australia due to increased racist attitudes and violence against Chinese and Asian residents in the country. “Due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, racial discrimination and violence against Chinese and Asian people in Australia have increased significantly,” they announced.

President Nicolás Maduro modified the system of easing the quarantine of the Caribbean nation and has established seven days of isolation followed by seven days of work, which has been called the 7 + 7 method.

“Now we are going to seven plus seven, seven days of quarantine, followed by seven days of work,” the president announced through his account on the social network Twitter, where he warned that working hours will occur “with strict compliance with the measures sanitary “.

23.07 | Alert in Bolivia for asymptomatic patients who break the quarantine

The cases of asymptomatic coronavirus patients who violated the isolation in the Bolivian city of El Alto raised alerts in the city and La Paz, whose authorities threatened to criminally sue those who attempt against public health in this way.

22.30 | Gerardo Morales will maintain restrictive traffic measures in Jujuy

The province of Jujuy will maintain the restrictive circulation measures according to the termination of the DNI, between even and odd, except on Sundays. “We are reaching a circulation level of 75% because there are exceptions for people who have to work and have certain authorizations,” said the governor.

The Brazilian president threatened today to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO) and downplayed the criticism made by his US counterpart, Donald Trump, to the way in which the South American giant faces the coronavirus pandemic.

“The United States left the WHO, we are studying … or the WHO works without ideology or we are also going to leave the organization,” said the Brazilian president.

21.00 | Colombia had its day with the highest number of deaths since the start of the pandemic

The Health Ministry reported today 58 new deaths from coronavirus. According to the official record, the total deaths amount to 1,145, while the accumulated number of confirmed cases is 36,635, with 1,515 in the last hours.

20.15 | Ecuador requires mandatory isolation and health declaration for the entry of travelers

It will be from Monday, with the opening of commercial air activity. “The National Emergency Operations Committee (COE) resumed the decision to request air transport users to enter Ecuador the APO (Mandatory Preventive Isolation) commitment forms and the Traveler’s Health Declaration prior to completing their trip” , says a statement from the Directorate on the measures in force to enter the country.

Daily report from the Ministry of Health17.15 | The coronavirus pandemic loosens in Europe but sets new records in India, South Africa and Brazil “data-reactid =” 69 “> 19.34 | Argentina: 24 deaths in a day and 840 new infectionsDaily report of the Ministry of Health17.15 | The pandemic of coronavirus loosens in Europe but sets new records in India, South Africa and Brazil

The coronavirus broke records of cases or deaths in some of the most populous countries, such as India, Brazil and Mexico, and in South Africa, as Europe advanced today with the reopening of its internal borders after containing the outbreak and the global number of deaths was approaching 400,000 six months after the start of the pandemic.

India registered almost 10,000 new cases of coronavirus and 273 fatalities in the last 24 hours, marking a new daily record of infections for the country of 1.3 billion inhabitants, where social isolation has already been lifted.

In March, the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a confinement on the entire territory, but the social pressure of an economy with a strong presence of informality forced the almost total lifting of the restrictions, which led to a new rise in infections, They already exceed 226,000 people, of whom 110,000 recovered but 6348 died.

In South Africa there is another strong case focus. Today a new record was registered, with 3,267 daily infections, which brings the accumulated to almost 41,000.

South Africa is the country with the most Covid-19 sufferers in the entire African continent, where a total of 163,000 people were infected.

In Europe, EU citizens residing in Austria, Slovakia, Slovenia, Hungary, the Czech Republic and, in part, Germany, from today will be able to move freely between these countries without the need to quarantine or submit an analysis proving that they are not infected with coronavirus.

Spain, meanwhile, today completed the ten days of national mourning for victims of the disease, decreed by the government, while half of the country expects to enter Monday in the last stage of the transition to recover normalcy.

15.30 | Chile already has 122,499 infected people and 1,448 dead

The Chilean Ministry of Health today raised to 122,499 the number of people infected with the disease of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) in the South American country, of whom 1,448 have died.

According to the information collected in the last 24 hours, until the closing made at 21:00 local time on Thursday, 4,207 new infections and 92 more deaths were registered. Of the total of new confirmed, 3,790 presented symptoms and 417 remained asymptomatic, while 21,693 active cases were reported. In the official report, 1,521 people hospitalized in intensive care units were counted, with 1,291 patients connected to a mechanical ventilator, of whom 337 are in critical condition.

13.50 | WHO records daily record of nearly 130,000 cases worldwide

Daily global coronavirus infections reached a new record of almost 130,000 cases in the last day and the outbreak infection curve that already affects more than 6.51 million people is still far from reaching its turning point worldwide, The World Health Organization (WHO) warned today.

The latest daily report from the agency specifies that the total number of infections registered during the last day was 129,281 in total, almost 36,000 more than the 93,246 reported on June 3.

The deaths on the planet from Covid-19 amount to 387,298, 90% of them concentrated between Europe (with more than 182,000 deaths) and America (about 170,000), where it is in the midst of expansion, the WHO said in its Web page.

America remains the region with the highest number of total cases, with 3.08 million, followed by Europe (2.21 million) and the Middle East, where infections amount to 587,000, according to the WHO report.

12.04 | Israel records its highest daily number of cases since the beginning of May and consolidates a new upward trend

The Government of Israel today confirmed a total of 133 new cases of coronavirus during the last day, which is the highest record since the beginning of May, thus consolidating a new upward trend.

The Ministry of Health has indicated that the total number of cases is 17,562, with two consecutive days overcoming the barrier of one hundred infections raised by the Executive as an alarm signal to weigh the reimposition of restrictions.

11.58 | Trump says the US has “largely overcome” the coronavirus pandemic

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, celebrated this Friday that the worst part of the coronavirus pandemic is already behind.

“We had the largest economy in history. And that strength allowed us to overcome this horrible pandemic, which we have already largely overcome, I think we are doing well,” he said at a press conference in which he celebrated unemployment in May. it fell to 13.3%.

10.28 | India records another daily record of coronavirus infections

India registered almost 10,000 new cases of coronavirus and 273 fatalities in the last 24 hours, marking a new daily record of infections for the country of 1.3 billion inhabitants where social isolation has already been lifted. According to the Ministry of Health, more than 226,000 people have tested positive for Covid-19, 9,851 of them in the last 24 hours, while more than 6,348 have died from the disease from which 110,000 have already recovered, reported the NDTV network. .

9.30 | Argentina, 7 more dead were confirmed and total 615

seven more deaths compared to yesterday afternoon and with these new victims there are already 615 deaths in the country. The total number of confirmed cases in Argentina is 20,197 people. Regarding this condition, 978 (4.8%) are imported, 8,541 (42.3%) are close contacts of confirmed cases, 7349 (36.4%) are cases of community circulation and the rest are under epidemiological investigation, According to the morning report released by the Ministry of Health daily. “data-reactid =” 94 “> The Government confirmed seven more deaths compared to yesterday afternoon and with these new victims there are already 615 deaths in the country The total of confirmed cases in Argentina is 20,197 people. Regarding this condition, 978 (4.8%) are imported, 8,541 (42.3%) are close contacts of confirmed cases, 7349 (36.4%) they are cases of community circulation and the rest are under epidemiological investigation, according to the morning report released daily by the Ministry of Health.

They enable new activities in twelve Buenos Aires municipalities and in two provinces7.27 | New activities allowed in the City were announcedShops, sports and children: the details given by the City regarding the new phase of the quarantine06.37 | Brazil registers more than 34,000 deaths and is already the third with the most deaths, ahead of Italy “data-reactid =” 95 “> 8.11 | New activities in Buenos Aires and other provinces Enable new activities in twelve Buenos Aires municipalities and in two provinces7.27 | The new activities allowed in the City were announcedCommercials, sports and children: the details that the City gave about the new phase of quarantine06.37 | Brazil registers more than 34,000 deaths and is already the third with the most deaths, ahead of Italy

The Brazilian Ministry of Health has reported this Thursday that 34,021 deaths have been registered due to Covid-19, which means that the South American country is already the third with the most fatalities after surpassing Italy, which has 33,689 deaths. .

In the last 24 hours, 1,473 new deaths have been registered, the highest daily record for the fourth consecutive day, and therefore Brazil, epicenter of the pandemic in Latin America, is behind the United States and the United Kingdom in figures of fatalities .

04.20 | Fiji Declares Itself Coronavirus Free

Fiji declared itself coronavirus-free on Friday, after the last infected patient from this Pacific island country was discharged.

The first case of COVID-19 in this country of 930,000 inhabitants was registered in March, but strict isolation measures and border control managed to contain the pandemic, with a total of only 18 confirmed cases.

03.41 | Germany raises the daily balance and exceeds 183,000 infected

The pandemic has left 32 fatalities and 507 new cases in Germany in the last 24 hours, bringing the balance to more than 183,000 infected people and more than 8,600 deaths, as reported by the Robert Koch Institute, the German government agency in charge of the monitoring of infectious diseases.

03:01 | Neymar receives approval for a coronavirus aid payment

Soccer player Neymar was approved to collect a payment of the equivalent of US $ 120 for Brazilian informal workers affected by the pandemic, in an apparent case of identity theft.

The name of the Paris Saint-Germain star, his date of birth and his Brazilian identity number were used to register for the payment of an aid of 600 reais distributed by the federal government, the UOL news site reported.

02.13 | Tokyo will not celebrate the countdown to the Olympics

Organizers of the Tokyo Olympics will hold no events for July 23 – a year before the new opening date, postponed to 2021, for fear of the coronavirus pandemic.

This decision was made to avoid the risk of new infections, but also because the organizers consider that a “moderate tone” is more appropriate, according to the public television channel NHK and the Japanese press agency Kyodo, who cite sources close to the case. .

00.05 | Tension in Mexico due to the increase in deaths from Covid-19

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador asked the population to remain calm, while the country registered its second consecutive day with a high number of deaths from coronaviruses, comparable to those of Brazil or the United States. New confirmed cases also increased in unprecedented numbers, with 4,442 new infections reported.

The Health Ministry announced another 816 deaths confirmed by Covid-19, a day after authorities reported 1,092 fatalities, doubling the previous record for reported deaths in a single day. The authorities also indicated that there are another 1,033 deaths that could have been caused by coronaviruses and are awaiting confirmation, which suggests that the daily numbers will remain high.

Agencies ., AP, ., DPA, .