Tennis

Mintegi-Masarova: Wimbledon junior champion yields in Vitoria final

Spanish tennis player Rebeka Masarova beat her compatriot Ane Mintegi (6-7 (3) and 4-6) in the ITF W60 final in Vitoria-Gasteiz in a title match in which she was superior to the current champion of Women’s Wimbledon. Mintegi, who just a week ago lifted the title in London, draws positive conclusions from the Basque tournament despite not taking the title.

00:01:17, 6 minutes ago